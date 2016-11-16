Want An NES Classic? Walmart May Be Your Last Hope

If you're anything like the staff here at Tom's Guide, you've been unsuccessfully looking for an NES Classic. If you have a fast mouse finger, however, Walmart might have your back this week.



On Facebook, the company announced that it would release some stock every day this week (Nov. 16 to Nov. 18) at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT each day. It says there will be "limited quantities," but not how many the company will be releasing each day. That's all up to luck.



You can keep refreshing this page, which Walmart is using as a placeholder. It will update to reflect the real price (it reads $399 when not in stock) when the sale begins.

The $60 system includes 30 classic NES games in a miniature version of Nintendo's first home console. There have been extremely limited quantities since the plug-and-play console released last week, and it has been sold out continuously since launch. It's reminiscent of Nintendo's initial launch of its Amiibo figurines, which drove tons of sales and were very hard to find.



As of this writing, scalpers are reselling the NES Classic on Ebay for as high as $500. Last week, Nintendo tweeted that "[t]here will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year."