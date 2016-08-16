VR to Go: Meet Lenovo's Box-Shaped Gaming PC

Thanks to Lenovo, getting VR-ready doesn't have to mean giving up all of your precious desk space. The company just unveiled two new PCs that cram a ton of gaming performance into a small package: the box-shaped $1,299 IdeaCentre Y710 Cube, and the $1,799 AIO Y910 all-in-one.

The Y710 Cube is actually more of a small rectangle, with a compact but very aggressive design that looks like a smaller version of Lenovo's Y900 series. The PC should be pretty easy on your desk space at 16 inches tall and weighing 16 pounds, and it's built in handle makes it easy to lug from room to room.

MORE: Our Favorite Gaming Desktops



Lenovo's small machine packs a 6th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card inside, making it perfectly ready for 4K and VR gaming. It seems like a good fit for the living room, especially since you can choose to bundle it with an Xbox One controller, which works wirelessly with the system via Microsoft's dongle-free Xbox Wireless technology.

More of an all-in-one person? The company's AIO Y910 packs similar guts into a 27-inch, 2560 x 1440 display, providing everything you need for high-res gaming right out of the box. The Y910's loud design is complemented by what should be an equally-loud set of 5-watt Harmon/Kardon speakers, as well as a 720p webcam for streamers. Lenovo's new gaming all-in-one is upgradeable, allowing you to swap out the graphics card, RAM or storage with the click of a button.

PC makers seem to be constantly pushing the limit of how much power they can cram into a tiny gaming desktop, and Lenovo is clearly embracing the trend. We look forward to seeing how both compact gaming powerhouses stack up when they launch this October.