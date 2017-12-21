How to Check Your Hours Played on Nintendo Switch

You’re probably going to get curious about how much time you’ve spent on your Nintendo Switch exploring Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, jumping on taxi cabs in Super Mario Odyssey or playing multiplayer matches in Splatoon 2.

But it might not be very obvious how to find that information. And maybe you just want to keep tabs on how many hours your child has been playing when you’re not looking.

Keep on reading to learn how to check your play times, including the play times of people on your friend list.

1. Go to your profile screen. Located at the top left of the Switch home screen are one or more profile icons. Tap or select the icon for the profile you want.

2. Scroll through your Profile tab to see your hours played. The first tab is for your profile information and on the bottom right will be a listing of Play Activity. The hours are given for each game, but the time count isn’t super specific. You’ll get summaries like “Played for 100 hours or more” and “Played for a little while.” A “little while” seems to mean less than an hour, and the activity log isn’t immediately updated every time you check it.

3. Check your friends’ play times. If you tap on the Friend List tab on the left and select anyone on your list, you’ll get a similar looking Activity Log of games they’ve been playing.

4. Check play time with the Parental Controls app. Play times can also be monitored, down to the minute, with the Parental Controls app. The detailed play times are only shown for the current day, then the app shows a similar breakdown of hours played on a monthly basis.

Read our guide for more information about setting up the Parental Controls app.