Nintendo Switch Guide: Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features

The Nintendo Switch is the hottest console out right now. It's also unlike any system Nintendo, Sony or Microsoft has ever made, meaning there's a bit more than usual to wrap your head around once you get it in your hands.

Image: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide

The Switch is both a home console and a handheld gaming machine — you can dock it and enjoy some Super Mario Odyssey on your living room TV, or throw it in your bag and play Zelda on the go. There are a myriad of ways to use the system's detachable Joy-Con controllers, which can be attached to the system for portable play, detached for Wii-style motion control gaming, or used individually as mini-controllers for multiplayer games.

While the Switch is pretty user friendly out of the box, there are a variety of tricks and hidden features you'll need to know about in order to use Nintendo's new console to its fullest potential. Whether you're wondering how to transfer files, scan your amiibo or simply want to know what else the system can do, here's our guide to making the most of your Nintendo Switch.

Credit: Tom's Guide