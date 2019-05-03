This Is the Honor 20 Pro, Hole-Punch Display and All

We know Honor’s going to be showing off its new Honor 20 Series smartphone on May 21, and we’ve now got a couple of images that reveal what’s in store.

(Image credit: Honor)

Appearing first on Digital Trends, the images of the phone, gathered from a ‘reliable source’, are simple enough, but are a clear look at a phone that’s done a fairly good job of keeping under the radar until now. Honor has since released one of the images itself, confirming it’s all genuine.

Looking over the images, the obvious thing to note is the punch-hole for the front camera. It’s located on the left side like the View 20’s, which is going to make these phones hard to tell apart from the front at least.

(Image credit: Digital Trends)

As you can see in both images, Honor’s trying to hide the camera with cunningly designed wallpapers. If you’ve not spotted it yet, try looking at the parrot’s eye and the center of the flower.

Previous leaks from Weibo have shown the rear of the phone, with what looks to be a triple-camera module and a TOF sensor beside it. There’s no specs, either official or leaked, for these yet, but considering the tech that Honor has access to - either the 48MP sensor it used on the View 20, or the fantastic camera set-ups on parent company Huawei’s P30 and P30 Pro, we can hope these cameras will be very capable indeed.

(Image credit: ichangezone/Weibo)

As you can tell from the box the phone’s sitting on, this particular model is the Honor 20 Pro. We don’t have any information on how the 20 Pro and the standard 20 would differ, but chances are that it will still have the same kind of display even if some of the other technology in the phone varies.

This is also likely the kind of phone that the German branch of Honor lost over the Easter weekend, posting a reward on Twitter for its safe return.

If anything else appears regarding the Honor 20 Series, we’ll make sure you know about it. Otherwise, it’s just a short wait until the 21st.