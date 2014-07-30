Give Me Games! Episode 1: Our Date With Destiny

It's finally time to press play! After weeks of planning, our very first Give Me Games! podcast is out in the wild, and our debut episode is all about Destiny.

After spending a few weeks blasting away in the beta for Bungie's futuristic first-person shooter, Tom's Guide staffers Sherri Smith, Jill Scharr and me, Mike Andronico, got together to talk about what we loved and hated about it.

Spoiler: we pretty much loved it.

On this week's show, we provide a thorough breakdown of all of the modes we got to play during the Destiny beta, and give our thoughts on the game's visual style and potential longevity. If you're having Destiny withdrawals now that the beta is over, you can take comfort in our 30 minutes' worth of space-punching game discussion.

Give Me Games! is a biweekly gaming podcast that records on Thursday afternoons, and we want your help building it. We always post our topic of discussion before recording, and you can reach out to us @TomsGuide or on our personal Twitter accounts if you have any questions you want answered on the show.

You can watch Give Me Games! in the video player above, or stream and download the episode for free from SoundCloud.

Give Me Games! Episode 101 Cast:

Michael Andronico (@MikeAndronico)

Sherri Smith (@misssmith11)

Jill Scharr (@JillScharr)

Editing and production by Alex Cranz and Dave Brody.

Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide.