Here's When You Can Really Get the Essential Phone

Andy Rubin's Essential has kept the exact release date of its smartphone to consumers awfully close to the vest. But now we finally have some insight into when the Essential Phone will get into customer hands.

(Image credit: Essential)

Just days after Essential informed those who pre-ordered the device that their units had shipped, tracking is now showing that the smartphone will land on doorsteps on August 31, representing the official launch date for the highly anticipated smartphone. Android Headlines earlier reported on the date.

Essential unveiled the smartphone in May and immediately began taking pre-orders. At the time, Essential predicted that the smartphone would be available sometime in June, but didn't provide an exact release date. Soon after, however, it was clear that the June date wasn't going to happen, and July had been pegged for its release.

The Essential Phone is getting attention for multiple reasons, including an edge-to-edge display and a magnetic module system that lets you snap on accessories like a 360 camera. It also comes with a fairly generous 128GB for its $649 unlocked price ($699 through Sprint).

Although consumers have been forced to wait on the Essential Phone, the company released it to reviewers recently, offering them the first opportunity to try out the device.

Most Essential Phone reviews have praised the compelling design and outstanding screen. However, reviewers were generally surprised by how poorly the rear camera performed, and thought it could prove to be a major sticking point. The company has promised to improve some of the issues by issuing updates.

If you're interested in buying the Essential Phone, you can order it unlocked now on the company's site for $749 if you get it with the 360 camera bundles. Or you can buy just the phone for $649 unlocked. Sprint is selling the device for $699 or $29.17 per month through the 18-month lease.