EA to Charge You $10 to Play Used Sports Online

Hopefully this will apply only to sports games

In an effort to capture additional revenue from a resale of a videogame, EA Sports is putting in place a system whereby secondhand owners of a game needs to spend an extra $10 to play online.

Dubbed the "Online Pass" from EA Sports, it rewards game owners of new copies with a game-specific, one-time-use registration code for online services, features and bonus content. This applies regardless if the game is played over the free PSN or the paid Xbox Live Gold services. This will start with Tiger Woods PGA Tour 11.

The one-time Online Pass registration code comes included with each unit sold new at retail. Once redeemed, additional Online Passes will be available for $10 – basically for anyone who gets to play the game after the original owner. Fans also may sign up for a free 7-day trial to experience Online Pass, which will be handy for those who borrow or rent the game on a short-term basis.

"This is an important inflection point in our business because it allows us to accelerate our commitment to enhance premium online services to the entire robust EA Sports online community," said Peter Moore, President of EA Sports.

While EA's effort to discourage used game sales (which could devalue a used game by $10) would logically upset companies that make lots of money from used games, GameStop doesn't seem all that displeased as now it has a new opportunity to sell special PSN and MS Points cards.

"GameStop is excited to partner with such a forward-thinking publisher as Electronic Arts," said Dan DeMatteo, Chief Executive Officer of GameStop Corp. "This relationship allows us to capitalize on our investments to market and sell downloadable content online, as well as through our network of stores worldwide."

Check out the EA Sports Online Pass site for more details.

  • will_chellam 12 May 2010 20:10
    "This is an important inflection point in our business because it allows us to accelerate our commitment to enhance premium online services to the entire robust EA Sports online community,"

    TRANSLATION:

    "This is an important inflection point in our business because it allows us to accelerate our commitment to sell more revenue generating online services to the entire robust EA Sports online customer base"
  • techd2 12 May 2010 20:24
    OK The game industry is now getting GREEDY. First Dragon Age, now EA Sports. Well I know the titles I won't be purchasing.

    But being popular titles I see this is going to be a change because people will buy it so they can play it. Then others will see how well they are selling and think it will be OK to charge for ALL used games. Before you know it, it will become the "norm"
  • shinmalothar 12 May 2010 20:29
    Rough translation: Were sick of 2,000,000 playing our games online but only receiving a 3rd of the sales.
  • FrozenGpu 12 May 2010 20:38
    I'm all for capitalism and what not, but this doesn't seem very kosher.
  • thackstonns 12 May 2010 20:41
    This is just what I would want if I was EA, to be looked at the same as gamestop. I hate gamestop because they are a rip off, and EA because they are a rip off. Maybe EA should just try to buy gamestop, and quit charging 10bucks for online play? Also since I will no longer buy any EA games looks like you are losing $60 instead of making ten.
  • molimo 12 May 2010 20:53
    What will happen if you rent the game? It's already registered so will you have to pay 10$ extra just to play it? (Like an Xbox game using Live)
    That's just ridiculous on EA's part.
  • Regulas 12 May 2010 20:55
    FU EA. Just wait and buy it new when it is on sale for $19.95 but I am sure they would do some other asshole move to screw the consumer out of cash.
  • eyemaster 12 May 2010 21:01
    The only hope is if all gamers do the right thing by not supporting those games.
  • Abrahm 12 May 2010 21:04
    Maybe EA can just require us to give them our credit cards so they can charge us whenever they feel they deserve some more money without actually doing anything? Sound fair to me.
  • guanyu210379 12 May 2010 21:13
    Example : new game costs $40
    Used game costs $20 and then $10 extra...which makes $30
    ??? ????????????????????????????????????????????????????

    If companies start to do stupid things like this, I just have to switch to piracy.

    First DRM and now this? Using pirated products begins to be more and more comfortable.
