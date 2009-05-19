Trade Used Games at Wal-Mart... Machine

Despite what games publishers and developers want to do to the used games market, it’s inevitable that as the demand grows for new games, so too will the one for used games. It’s all part of the circle of life.

Now there’s a new way to trade in your used games – and perhaps the best part of it all is that you get real money back, not some store credit that just forces you spend more money.

Wal-Mart is getting into the used games market, but instead of employing dedicated staff, it’s relying on a machine. As detailed in this Neocrisis post, a machine will scan the barcode of your game box and inspect your game disc for suitability and value. It will then be able to credit your debit or credit card with the value of the game. The charge back is supposed to appear a few days after your trade in.

Check out this trade-in walkthrough on the e-Play website for an idea of how it works.

The “Video Game Buy Back” machines are being tested at 77 Wal-Mart locations in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

We don’t yet know how the trade-in values compare to other outlets, but Kotaku heard from e-Play, who said that “set the trade-in prices based on a proprietary algorithm that can change as regularly as daily based on a number of different factors.”

While this system isn’t ideal for those looking to trade games to buy something else immediately, this is a godsend for those not wanting to get tied up in store credit.