Dell Coming to Best Buy in US

Dell will soon be sold at over 900 Best Buy retail outlets in the United States. Dell's world-wide in-store presence will be nearly 10,000 stores following this deal.

Existing Dell customers will also be able to take their previous purchased machines to Best Buy for custom upgrades. Once the U.S. Best Buy stores come online, Dell products will be available in nearly 10,000 stores around the globe, including Carrefour in Europe, Staples in the U.S., Courts in Singapore, Gome in China, Bic Camera Inc. in Japan, Carphone Warehouse in the U.K. and Wal-Mart in the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

Read more ... Dell press release.

Miscellaneous trivia

According to HardlyFamous.com, Michael Dell once washed dishes at a Chinese restaurant for $2.30 per hour. He also dropped out of the University of Texas at Austin at the age of 19 when his computer business, PCs Limited, began to take off.

Benjamin Bowmar Curtis, "The Dell Dude" was the young actor who played Steven in the "Dude, you’re getting a Dell" TV commercials in the early 2000s. On February 9, 2003, he was arrested in New York for possession of marijuana, prompting many to coin the phrase, "Dude, you’re getting a cell". Since then he has gone on to what appears to be a very successful career in film and acting. He now goes by the name Ben Curtis, and has appeared in three movies, one episode of Law & Order and his voice has been used for the character Damon in a video game entitled Bully. He is also the Associate Producer of an upcoming movie called Spy, due out in 2008.

9 Comments
  • 08 December 2007 16:15
    they are trying to gain ground again after losing alot of their market share to HP. only time will tell if their prices will reflect this move for the worst.
    Reply
  • 09 December 2007 00:41
    YEa, Dell sorta sucks... Thats why they have good service for when things break >.>.. I'm in that sutuation atm, I woundered why i got a dell >.<
    Reply
  • 09 December 2007 00:42
    dell isn't very good so why would putting in bestbuy be any better?
    Reply
  • strvph64 09 December 2007 23:55
    both of these companies suck. i own electronics from both have have been dissapointed in the things i own personally, as well as things i have seen fail that belong to other people from these two manufacturers. i've done my best to buy nothing from either of these two for about the last year and advise anyone i know to do the same as their stuff is simple garbage, ass is their support. the things they do are unethical, their advice is bullshit, and thier products just plain break. i hope they burn.
    Reply
  • 10 December 2007 10:11
    Dell used to be good in both customer and tech support. Neither of those hold true anymore. All the customer support is outsourced. That fact alone isn't too bad except for the fact that I literally had a hard time understanding %90 of the people I spoke with.

    On my last recent attempt over the summer to purchase a $5500 desktop I had nothing but problems even trying to place the order. I wound up canceling and going with a smaller boutique shop. I'll never recommend a Dell again and wouldn't be surprised to see their stock take a tumbling in the months to come.
    Reply
  • DestroyerOfSenses 10 December 2007 13:58
    strvph64.... Best Buy is not a manufacturer... its a retail store. They only sell what other companies (manufacturers) make. Kinda surprised at the news... i guess everyone gives in at some point, hp, gateway, now dell.
    Reply
  • impalpable 11 December 2007 02:50
    DestroyerOfSenses... Best Buy also has their own product lines. They own Insignia, Dynex, Init, Geek Squad, and Rocketfish. I use to work for the company, and we made great margin off of that stuff.
    Reply
  • ZIONADS 12 December 2007 20:17
    Reply
  • ZIONADS 12 December 2007 20:23
    Reply