Best Verizon phone deals in March

Verizon has some tempting phone deals available this month for new and existing customers. For a limited time, the carrier is offering tons of freebie and/or trade-in deals on the Galaxy S20, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Galaxy S10, Pixel 4 and LG G8.

Verizon is rated the best overall wireless carrier in the US and for good reason. Not only is it the fastest network in speed tests, but it also has the best customer service rating. That's not to say it's the cheapest or most deal-friendly carrier. That's why we're crawling the Internet in search of the best Verizon phone deals.

There are plenty of solid discounts on the latest phones for new and current subscribers as well as anyone who wants to switch to a new network.

From iPhone 11 deals to the best Galaxy S20 deals, here are the best Verizon phone deals you can get right now.

Samsung Galaxy S20: BOGO, up to $300 off w/ trade-in

Preorder the Galaxy S20 and get one free when you open up a new line. Plus, get up to $300 off with qualified trade-in.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10/Note 10: Up to $500 off w/ trade-in

Verizon has an excellent phone deals for Galaxy fans. Lease the Galaxy S10 or Note 10 under a Verizon Unlimited plan and get up to $500 off when you trade in an eligible device. View Deal

Apple iPhone 11/Pro/Max: Up to $500 off w/ trade-in

Switch to Verizon Unlimited and get a $150 Prepaid Mastercard when you lease the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. Get up to an additional $500 off when you trade in an eligible device. View Deal

Google Pixel 4/4 XL: $1500 GC, up to $500 off w/ trade-in

Switch to Verizon Unlimited and get a $150 Prepaid Mastercard when you lease the Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4XL,.Plus, get $500 off when you trade in an eligible device. View Deal