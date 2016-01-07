BenQ Breaks Into Pro Gaming Gear with Zowie Mice

LAS VEGAS -- BenQ is already one of the biggest names in gaming monitors, but the company wants to spread its wings even further for serious gamers. The display maker's new Zowie brand will offer a range of peripherals for pro-level gaming, including a suite of gaming mice that made their debut at CES 2016 yesterday (Jan. 6).

BenQ's Zowie mice look ordinary, and that's the point. Each mouse I saw at the company's suite featured a minimalist look, with nothing but a small red Zowie logo to break up each accessory's all-black design. BenQ mentioned that the company is focusing on performance over flashy looks, and after playing around with a few of the mice, I can see why.

The Zowie line of mice is made up of three core designs, all of which felt impressively ergonomic to me. The ZA series features an ambidextrous design with two thumb buttons on either side, as well as a generous palm rest. The shorter FK series is built with claw-grip players in mind, while the EC series mice feature an extra-ergonomic design that curves slightly to the left.

All of the Zowie mice are driverless, meaning that you can start playing as soon as you plug in, and all feature switches on the bottom for adjusting sensitivity. Each mouse will be available for $59.

MORE: Best Gaming Mice

BenQ's new mice are complemented by two new Zowie mousepads; the SR series, which offers a rigid surface, and the TF-X series, which provides a smoother, more frictionless experience. They're both available in medium and large, depending on how much of your desk space you want to cover up with a huge mousepad.

While I was impressed by the Zowie mice, I came away more excited by what types of gaming accessories BenQ may offer in the future. The company said that it plans to release mechanical keyboards and gaming headsets in addition to the mice, creating a cluster of pro-gaming gear around its already popular monitors. Considering BenQ's gaming displays are some of our favorite on the market, we're eager to see if the rest of its upcoming peripherals can live up to that high reputation.