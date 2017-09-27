Assassin's Creed Discovery Tour Trades Combat for Exploration

The Assassin's Creed series has always been steeped in history, but the upcoming Assassin's Creed: Origins aims to offer a deeper historical dive, with a special update that will include guided tours through the game's ancient Egyptian setting.





Ubisoft announced today (Sept. 27) that it would bring a new feature called Discovery Tour to Assassin's Creed. Available as a free patch to Assassin's Creed: Origins in 2018, Discovery Tour will let players learn a little bit more about Egyptian culture with guided tours that have been curated by historians.

With Discovery Tour, you'll be able to wander around the 49 BCE era depicted in Assassin's Creed: Origins. Along the way, you'll find detailed explanations of Egyptian life to explore. Some of the things on exhibit include a look at mummification, the Pyramids, hieroglyphics and other aspects of daily life. Think of it as a museum, only set in the detailed world of Assassin's Creed.





Discovery Tour wasn't too much of a leap for the game, explained Assassin's Creed: Origins creative director Jean Guesdon, as he gave me an overview of the planned update. For years, Assassin's Creed has featured an in-game encyclopedia with information about the time periods featured in each installment. This is an extension of that, supported by the level of detail the Assassin's Creed team builds into its games.



Don't worry that your exploration of ancient Egypt is going to be interrupted by a spear-wielding foe, either. Discovery Tour takes place independently from the game's narrative, so there's no combat or storyline to follow. The focus of Discovery Tour is strictly educational, making it potentially appealing for teachers.



"We wanted history teachers to not be afraid of bringing a console into the classroom and letting kids learn," Guesdon said.



Discovery Tour is also consistent with one of the themes in Assassin's Creed: Origins, which places a greater emphasis on exploration and discovery than past installments have. In this version of the game, you'll play as Bayek, an Assassin who sets the stage for the Brotherhood of Assassins, as he journeys around an Egypt under Ptolemaic rule.



While you'll have to wait until next year to see what Discovery Tour adds to the game, the wait for Assassin's Creed: Origins isn't nearly so long. It's coming October 27 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.