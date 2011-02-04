Trending

The Daily 'Newspaper' is Now Published on iPad

By

After weeks of rumors, whispered details from sources, and speculation, News Corp. and Apple have finally launched The Daily, a publication exclusively for Apple’s iPad tablet.

It’s been a year since the iPad was launched, and though we’re already gearing up for iPad 2, it seems media companies are still having trouble squeezing revenue out of digital content. Over the last few months, Apple and Rupert Murdoch have been working on a subscription-based daily newspaper to be delivered directly to the customer’s iPad. Yesterday they launched the newspaper, dubbed The Daily, at an event in New York City.

The idea is a simple one: get people to subscribe to content they can only get via the iPad and charge them a weekly or monthly fee. News Corp. and Apple are charging a fairly modest 99c per week, or $40 per year and promising 100 pages of fresh content with every new issue. The content will incorporate the traditional text and photographs but will also feature some more interactive experiences, such as videos and the ability to share content via social networks.

News Corp. is hoping the new venture will revitalize newspaper revenues and Rupert Murdoch yesterday admitted that the digital age has brought the need for a fresh approach to journalism and publishing.

"New times demand new journalism," Fast Company quotes him as saying. “The iPad demands that we completely re-imagine our craft," he added.

The Daily app cost News Corp. $30 million to develop. Fast Company reports that it will carry running costs of roughly half a million dollars a week, meaning a required 500,000 subscribers before they break even.

Read more about The Daily here.

Get The Daily from our downloads section.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joytech22 04 February 2011 10:52
    They're taking quite a risk, just needing 500,000 to break even is a lot of people for a subscription service, especially one so young.
    Reply
  • house70 04 February 2011 21:16
    Yeah, but I don't use News Corp. to get my news. I prefer objective journalism.
    Reply
  • yao 05 February 2011 04:10
    apple get a 30% cut, that means the daily news corp only makes $27 a year? wow, how can they even profit?
    Reply
  • beayn 05 February 2011 15:28
    How the hell did an Ipad app cost 30 million to develop??? A full blown 3d game that takes 3-4 years to create with 100+ high salary programmers and artists costs that much.. and only sometimes do they exceed a budget like that.

    This is a freaking news app..... ?
    Reply
  • mayankleoboy1 05 February 2011 21:53
    The idea is a simple one: get people to subscribe to content they can only get via the iPad and charge them a weekly or monthly fee.

    exactly.
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 07 February 2011 15:41
    I'm just very curious as to why anyone will pay to read news, when one can easily hit up multiple news sites - ctv.ca, cbc.ca, msn.com. nbc.com, etc...
    Reply