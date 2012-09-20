Homeland Backs Suspicious Activity Reporting iOS, Android App

Now here's a topic I just couldn't pass up. Need to report a suspicious (terrorist) activity like right this second? There's an app for that. Literally. It's called Force 1-2 (no lie), it's provided by the Delaware Information and Analysis Center (DIAC), and is backed by America's favorite branch of the government, Homeland Security.

"This is a quick and easy way for citizens to help us protect our communities and we encourage them to utilize this new app to report any suspicious activity. With this app, our citizens can serve as extra eyes and ears for our law enforcement community," said Lewis D. Schiliro, Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security. "Some of the best leads law enforcement get are from people in the community who witness potential threats to our nation’s security and take the initiative to provide a tip."

According to the DIAC, Delaware residents can now report suspicious activities in real-time by attaching a photo, sending location information, or entering details about suspicious vehicles or persons. The good news is that this information can be made anonymously so that mistaken terrorists don't come knocking at your door with an AR-15 assault rifle, wanting revenge. The bad news is that this app could be a handy tool for angry ex-spouses who feel the need for retaliation, and can do so anonymously.

The DIAC said on Wednesday that this new app is a mobile version of its successful Force 1-2 anti-terrorism telephone and website-based reporting system. It's also part of the DIAC’s effort to help protect the State by facilitating communication between state, local, and federal agencies. That said, the app is only meant for "reporting concerns that may not be a problem, but are still suspicious."

"Our success is dependent on the support of the communities we serve and effective communication," said Delaware State Police Col. Robert Coupe. “The suspicious activity reporting app provides the citizens with a new method to communicate their concerns to law enforcement by leveraging the smart phone technology that most citizens now possess and improving the safety of our communities and State."

The Force 1-2 app is available as a free download for both iPhone and Android phones at the Apple App Store, Google Play, and via Delaware.gov. Delaware citizens can also submit a tip through the DIAC website or by calling the anti-terrorism tip line: 1-800-FORCE12 (1-800-367-2312). Look for additional states to follow Delaware's lead soon if they haven't already.