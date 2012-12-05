Activision: Black Ops II Grossed $1 Billion in 15 Days

Back in November, Activision announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 had garnered $500 million in sales in its first 24 hours of availability. It marked the fourth year in a row that Call of Duty has snagged the title of 'biggest entertainment launch of the year.' Now, two and a half weeks later, Activision has shared a little more information on how Black Ops 2 sales are progressing.

The company announced today that the game grossed one billion dollars in worldwide retail sales in the fifteen days after launch. While one could argue the logic of pitting game sales against box office revenue, Activision's Bobby Kotick points out that cumulative franchise revenues from players around the world are greater than current worldwide box office receipts to date for the top-10 grossing films of 2012 combined.

Comparisons to box office revenues aside, there's no denying the success of the Call of Duty franchise. Activision's figures come from Chart-Track retail customer sell-through information as well as internal company estimates. According to the company, Black Ops II beat Modern Warfare 3 to the billion-dollar milestone by just one day. Last year's CoD title took 16 days to gross $1 billion.