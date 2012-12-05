Activision: Black Ops II Grossed $1 Billion in 15 Days

Back in November, Activision announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 had garnered $500 million in sales in its first 24 hours of availability. It marked the fourth year in a row that Call of Duty has snagged the title of 'biggest entertainment launch of the year.' Now, two and a half weeks later, Activision has shared a little more information on how Black Ops 2 sales are progressing.
The company announced today that the game grossed one billion dollars in worldwide retail sales in the fifteen days after launch. While one could argue the logic of pitting game sales against box office revenue, Activision's Bobby Kotick points out that cumulative franchise revenues from players around the world are greater than current worldwide box office receipts to date for the top-10 grossing films of 2012 combined.
Comparisons to box office revenues aside, there's no denying the success of the Call of Duty franchise. Activision's figures come from Chart-Track retail customer sell-through information as well as internal company estimates. According to the company, Black Ops II beat Modern Warfare 3 to the billion-dollar milestone by just one day. Last year's CoD title took 16 days to gross $1 billion.
There must be something wrong with those numbers.A BILLION (as in a thousand million) dollars?
I mean...come on....I almost don't want it to be true.
Dunno why everyone bashes it. Yah shoot stuff, fun ensues. What of it.
My brother in law bought it too. Just like all the other ones. It gets bashed because its nearly exactly the same. Just like the people that buy every year of madden, the show, or what not. There are so few changes in them from year to year you are not getting anything different than you already have. Sorta like my wife buying a new bag that's exactly the same as the one she already owns because its the new version in a different color.
-IvanTO
With this kind of revenue, PC versions should be more than an ugly port.