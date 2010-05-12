Trending

EA Sports Making a FIFA Game for Facebook

EA has announced a new FIFA game that will be played through Facebook.

It's not unusual for a company to have a Facebook presence, particularly a company who's target demographic typically spends a lot of time online anyway. What is unusual, is that EA has revealed that the next FIFA game will be for Facebook. EA President Peter Moore today blogged about a partnership with Playfish, a social gaming developer that EA purchased last year. This partnership will result in a title called FIFA Superstars, a game that will be played on Facebook.

"As I’ve said a number of times, we have an opportunity to pioneer new ways to play new games to extend EA SPORTS experiences to a broader audience, particularly in a World Cup year and at a time when we see such an appetite for fans to connect through interactive football. It’s exciting to see how our EA SPORTS FIFA-branded suite of games can serve as outlets for fans to demonstrate their passion for football. Our FIFA products connect fans from all over the world who share a common passion for the sport, and soon our partnership with Playfish will allow us to bring the FIFA brand to the growing Facebook community with a new game called FIFA Superstars."

Moore provided little else in the way of details so it's hard to know what to make of this news. Still, it represents quite a big move for EA so we'll keep an eye on it and update you when we know more.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wonspur 12 May 2010 07:49
    Considering its the most popular sport in the world i think they are making a good move. Wouldnt be surprised to see them have other sports in the coming years.
    Reply
  • smithereen 12 May 2010 07:54
    When I read the title, I thought there was going to be an EA Game about Facebooking.
    Reply
  • mlopinto2k1 12 May 2010 07:57
    smithereenWhen I read the title, I thought there was going to be an EA Game about Facebooking.Same.
    Reply
  • Userremoved 12 May 2010 08:26
    The amazing sequel to Farmville: Sportsville
    Reply
  • JMcEntegart 12 May 2010 08:31
    smithereenWhen I read the title, I thought there was going to be an EA Game about Facebooking.mlopinto2k1Same.
    Hopefully it's clearer now, thanks!
    Reply
  • jomofro39 12 May 2010 09:28
    EA needs to focus on continually improving the real FIFA. Only this year did it finally incorporate realistic team dynamics, and they need to improve even more with commands such as check to and cutting runs, bending runs etc. Don't get me wrong, I love the franchise, been playing it all for ages, and this year was the best by far, I want them to continue their march of progress!
    Reply
  • wonspur 12 May 2010 09:30
    jomofro39EA needs to focus on continually improving the real FIFA. Only this year did it finally incorporate realistic team dynamics, and they need to improve even more with commands such as check to and cutting runs, bending runs etc. Don't get me wrong, I love the franchise, been playing it all for ages, and this year was the best by far, I want them to continue their march of progress!
    I liked the improvements from 09 to 10, i found that when teammates go for runs they tend to keep running into useless positions when i would rather have the standing still so i could use them to connect passes between players. fifa 11 is bound to have some awesome improvements.
    Reply
  • Parsian 12 May 2010 13:12
    PLEASE PLEASE use UNITY engine i love that engine
    Reply
  • shaun_shaun 12 May 2010 13:59
    In other news : Crysis 2 will be release Q4 2010 !!!!
    Reply
  • dan117 12 May 2010 14:55
    OH SHI..
    Reply