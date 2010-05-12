EA Sports Making a FIFA Game for Facebook

It's not unusual for a company to have a Facebook presence, particularly a company who's target demographic typically spends a lot of time online anyway. What is unusual, is that EA has revealed that the next FIFA game will be for Facebook. EA President Peter Moore today blogged about a partnership with Playfish, a social gaming developer that EA purchased last year. This partnership will result in a title called FIFA Superstars, a game that will be played on Facebook.

"As I’ve said a number of times, we have an opportunity to pioneer new ways to play new games to extend EA SPORTS experiences to a broader audience, particularly in a World Cup year and at a time when we see such an appetite for fans to connect through interactive football. It’s exciting to see how our EA SPORTS FIFA-branded suite of games can serve as outlets for fans to demonstrate their passion for football. Our FIFA products connect fans from all over the world who share a common passion for the sport, and soon our partnership with Playfish will allow us to bring the FIFA brand to the growing Facebook community with a new game called FIFA Superstars."

Moore provided little else in the way of details so it's hard to know what to make of this news. Still, it represents quite a big move for EA so we'll keep an eye on it and update you when we know more.