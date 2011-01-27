Trending

The Self-Warming Jacket that Charges via USB

There’s nothing worse than standing outside in the cold, freezing off your various appendages and wishing you could have just brought the electric blanket from your bed with you when you left the house. Well, now you can. Kind of.

This looks like a pretty normal Columbia jacket, right? You might even have one that looks just like it. Still, I bet your jacket doesn’t have a built-in battery pack that powers its handy-dandy self-heating feature. Rechargable via USB, the jacket was designed by a former Intel engineer and has a heat-conductive carbon fiber mesh running through it. That battery pack we mentioned earlier is good for five hours. 



At $900 it costs a very pretty penny (looking at Columbia’s website, that’s roughly triple what you’d pay for one of their regular jackets), but can you really put a price on warmth?

No word on an exact launch dates, but GearJunkie has it down as ‘soon-to-be-released’ so we’ll cross our fingers and hope Columbia doesn’t make us wait until next season.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • j3ff86 27 January 2011 12:12
    Your jacket is now dry!
  • the_krasno 27 January 2011 12:25
    j3ff86Your jacket is now dry!
    That was EXACTLY what I thought!
  • lashabane 27 January 2011 12:49
    j3ff86Your jacket is now dry!lmao, BTTF reference ftw.
  • micr0be 27 January 2011 12:55
    does it come with the crysis nanosuit voice activator?

    MAXIMUM ... warmth!
  • alyoshka 27 January 2011 13:00
    Just wait till you see the Laptop they made to charge this baby..... :)
  • fonzy 27 January 2011 13:33
    How durable are these things? can you wash it,change battery..etc
  • joytech22 27 January 2011 14:16
    It would be good for the winters, but here at the moment it's around 30C+ daily.
    Maybe when I go on holiday next I might consider getting one.. then again maybe not.
  • TunaSoda 27 January 2011 16:55
    It's about time, I had battery heated socks as a kid in the mid to late 70's... (2 D bats in each sock)
  • amk09 27 January 2011 17:57
    WHY DIDN'T I THINK OF THIS?????????????????????????????????

  • amk09 27 January 2011 18:01
    $900, triple of a normal jacket?!?

    I bought a very nice brand new Columbia winter jacket with a detachable lining for $80 dollars last year.

    Who the hell spends $300 on a coat?
