Android Exec Would Welcome a Partnership with RIM

Android exec says he's open to working with RIM on phones with keyboards.

Though Google made some pretty juicy announcements this week at Google I/O, competitor Research In Motion made some choice announcements of its own. The company revealed poor financial results, plans to lay off as many as 5,000 employees and revealed that BlackBerry OS 10 would be delayed until 2013. RIM is certainly in a tough place right now, and it's a place many believe the company won't be able to come back from. However, the BlackBerry maker does have options, and as rumors circulate about splitting the company or pairing up with Microsoft, Android's head of user experience has expressed a willingness to work with Research In Motion on devices with hardware keyboards.

ABC's Joanna Stern cites Google's Director of Android User Experience, Matias Duarte, as saying he'd be more than willing to work with RIM if the company wanted to make Android phones with physical keyboards.

"If RIM wanted to work on Android devices, I would really welcome that," he told ABC. "They clearly make great physical keyboards."

Duarte's statement come at a time when Android-based smartphones will full QWERTY keyboards are very scarce. The industry seems to have forgotten that some prefer to type with hardware buttons as opposed to on-screen keypads. In fact, recent trends have seen smartphone makers adopt even larger displays to increase touchscreen real estate.

Forbes reports that RIM CEO Thorton Heins dismissed rumors of collaborations with third-party companies during a conference call on Thursday. Heins said RIM is intent on producing its own platform in order to provide customers with the best experience:

“We came to the decision that joining the family of the Android players, for example, would not fit RIM's strategy and its customers," he said. "We are not trying to be one of many. We're trying to be different. We're trying to be the best solution for our customers that buy a BlackBerry, know why they want a BlackBerry. And we're aiming for nothing less than being a viable, successful, mobile computing platform of the future."

So it looks like RIM won't be partnering with either Microsoft or Google any time soon. If you ask us, that's kind of a shame. We can't be the only ones intrigued by the idea of a BlackBerry handset running Android, right?

  • anirudh1 01 July 2012 23:09
    The build quality of RIM phones with android. I would like that :P
  • phatboe 01 July 2012 23:15
    I almost jizzed at the thought of a high end android phone with a good physical keyboard
  • 01 July 2012 23:18
    Does anyone else still remember the old Psion PDA's? The final generation of those, the Revo, were about the size of a current smart phone and had a real keyboard--substantially better than anything I have seen on a cell phone. I could actually touch type on one, using three fingers and a thumb on each hand. If someone brought out an Android phone with a big screen and the equivalent of the Psion keyboard, I think it would be a winner.
  • _TuxUser_ 01 July 2012 23:53
    "Forbes reports that RIM CEO Thorton Heins dismissed rumors of collaborations with third-party companies during a conference call on Thursday"Hmm... Didn't know that RIM had bought QNX...
  • 02 July 2012 00:22
    I don't necessarily see why both paths couldn't be pursued. I have Andoid, iOS, and BB devices. I love Blackberry's build quality and if BB10 is just an incrementally improved PlayBook OS 2.0, they'll have a winning device. You might want to read:
    http://www.epinions.com/review/rim-blackberry-playbook-7-inch-tablet-16gb-prd38548001/content_579726577284
  • hfitch 02 July 2012 00:26
    Sounds like Blackberry is still thinking this is 5 years ago. They been sitting on their butts. In the consumer and business world you sit on your butt to long someone will knock you out. I think Blackberry has to much pride. Then when Google, MIcrosoft buy all their patients for next to nothing Blackberry will wish they joined forces.
  • Kryan 02 July 2012 01:10
    “We came to the decision that joining the family of the Android players, for example, would not fit RIM's strategy and its customers. We are not trying to be one of many. We're trying to be different.

    How's that working out for you?
  • Tomtompiper 02 July 2012 01:45
    When somebody throws you a lifejacket you should at least think about puting it on.
  • zeratul600 02 July 2012 02:00
    phatboeI almost jizzed at the thought of a high end android phone with a good physical keyboardgw620 has pk too bad that the rest of the hardware its just and electronic turtle with paralisis! DAMN I HATE MY PHONE!
  • queenfan 02 July 2012 02:28
    Microsoft + RIM SOUNDS to businesses like == GREAT!
    Microsoft + RIM SOUNDS to consumers like == EWH!!! STEAMING PILE OF MONKEY SHAT WITH CREME' DE LA BUTTFUDGE ontop.

    ANDROID + RIM SOUNDS to consumers like == THAT'S AWESOME FOR MY JOB, AND I CAN RUN MY OWN EMAIL OUTSIDE OF BBM ON SAME PHONE. SWEET.

    Today's market is dominated by BYOD , Bring Your Own Devices. If RIM wants to sell stuff, they better put out an Android partner phone. They would do BEST to somehow get BBM on Apple and Android and let it be a secure service and very profitable app even on phones they don't sell directly. It's not the same market they once owned, but most of us DON'T DISLIKE BBM OR RIM AT ALL. But, we can't spend the same money on lackluster selections for one thing that we otherwise can find a way around.
