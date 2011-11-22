Trending

Amazon Drops All Sprint, Verizon and AT&T Phones to 1 cent

Penny smartphones to celebrate the holiday season.

With Thanksgiving just a couple of days away, retailers are preparing for the biggest shopping day of the year. Though brick-and-mortar stores might wait until after Thanksgiving to bring discounts into effect, online retailers are kicking things off earlier with sales and special deals going on all week. Amazon is among them with its latest deal that will see all of its Sprint, Verizon and AT&T smartphones reduced to just a penny.

Lasting through until November 28, also known as Cyber Monday, Amazon is calling this doozy of a discount the "Penny Pincher Sale." However, if you thought you could just log on, order a phone for your network and log off, then you'll be sad to learn that, as with other years, there is a catch. Amazon might be selling all of these smartphones for a penny-a-piece, but that's conditional on you signing up for a new line of service when you're purchasing the phone.

Among the phones available for a penny are the Samsung Galaxy S 4G, the Motorola Atrix (pictured) and the Droid Incredible 2. Is the deal worth the contract? Let us know in the comments below!

  • soccerdocks 23 November 2011 03:14
    It needs to be illegal to subsidize phone costs by requiring a contract to sign. Phones should sell for what they cost to make them. Phone carriers need to be forced to do this and as a result lower their ridiculously high monthly prices.
  • jsheridan 23 November 2011 03:16
    Since the companies usually charge you $199 to get a phone with a contract, yeah I think the deal is worth it if you are at the end of your current contract or signing up for the first time.
  • 23 November 2011 03:21
    no
  • amk-aka-Phantom 23 November 2011 03:24
    Is the deal worth the contract?

    'Course not. Never. They'll get more out of you than if you'd pay full cost of an unlocked phone right away.
  • 23 November 2011 03:36
    "They'll get more out of you than if you'd pay full cost of an unlocked phone right away." That is some FAIL logic. Do they charge less for Data and Minutes and Texting on an unlocked phone? Looking at their plans it looks like they charge the same.

    So on Sprint you would pay the full $500 for a Galaxy S2 phone, then pay $80 a month, while you could pay 1 cent and then $80 a month? And you think paying the $500 up front will save you money?

    Nah you must think you can go to some cheap pay as you go wireless company after spending that $500 and then save a little each month, but in reality if the subsidy model went away Sprint, ATT, and Verizon would end those cheap pay and go companies using their networks. Causing those places to go under.

    Then you'd end up back paying the same monthly rate to Sprint or ATT or Verizon, except now also paying the extra $300-400 up front, all just not to have a contract.
  • kawininjazx 23 November 2011 03:45
    soccerdocksIt needs to be illegal to subsidize phone costs by requiring a contract to sign. Phones should sell for what they cost to make them. Phone carriers need to be forced to do this and as a result lower their ridiculously high monthly prices.
    Ok Obama, let's force the free market into doing what we want them to do. Maybe we will get lucky and destroy the cell phone market and then no one will be able to use it.
  • DeadRam 23 November 2011 03:45
    I have the Sprint SERO plan so I called Sprint to see if they would price match Amazon and they won't. My daughter wants this phone but it's $199 on the Sprint web site and buying thru Amazon will most likely mess up (lose) the SERO plan.
  • Naxos 23 November 2011 03:50
    Seems the Amazon wireless site is a bit swamped right now LoL. This is a deal though if you don't mind a new contract, considering most of these phones were 199+ less then a months ago.
  • 23 November 2011 03:51
    @ stm1185

    You are wrong. Just look at T-mobile and they charge $10 less per month and instead of being limited to 2 GB of data you get UNLIMITED* data. If you use less than 2GB of data per month that is a $240 savings but if you use more it can definitely be worth it. Plus you can quit at any time.

    * I assume there must be some catch but they don't explain it anywhere on their site.
  • masterasia 23 November 2011 03:51
    I kinda agree with stm1185. I have an unlocked phone, but I'm only paying $10 a month for unlimited data. I barely use 200mb/Month and would be doing the $15/month data plan if I didn't have an unlocked phone for which I paid $400 for a year ago. The reason why I chose an unlocked phone was to get the unlimited data plan (for dumb phones) because I wasn't going to to pay $30/month for data. Also, I was able to root it and use the tethering for my laptop or iPad when I really needed it (which I found, I didn't need it that bad after all).

    I would rather give my money to the phone manufactures than the phone companies like in the UK. Either way, it's a lose/lose situation for the consumer.
