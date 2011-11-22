Amazon Drops All Sprint, Verizon and AT&T Phones to 1 cent

With Thanksgiving just a couple of days away, retailers are preparing for the biggest shopping day of the year. Though brick-and-mortar stores might wait until after Thanksgiving to bring discounts into effect, online retailers are kicking things off earlier with sales and special deals going on all week. Amazon is among them with its latest deal that will see all of its Sprint, Verizon and AT&T smartphones reduced to just a penny.

Lasting through until November 28, also known as Cyber Monday, Amazon is calling this doozy of a discount the "Penny Pincher Sale." However, if you thought you could just log on, order a phone for your network and log off, then you'll be sad to learn that, as with other years, there is a catch. Amazon might be selling all of these smartphones for a penny-a-piece, but that's conditional on you signing up for a new line of service when you're purchasing the phone.

Among the phones available for a penny are the Samsung Galaxy S 4G, the Motorola Atrix (pictured) and the Droid Incredible 2. Is the deal worth the contract? Let us know in the comments below!