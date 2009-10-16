Z Corporation today revealed the first automated, monochrome 3D printer, costing consumers a whopping $29,500 USD. The monster of a machine takes normal copying to a different level by creating actual objects up to 8 x 10 x 8 inches in size. While the new ZPrinter 350 definitely isn't a Replicator capable or recreating a cup of tea or a Klingon's favorite dish, this new device is certainly a step in the right direction.
So why would anyone need a 3D printer? Engineers would put it to good use, making a physical copy of a current prototype before going back to the drawing board to modify the original. Although the ZPrinter 350 only provides one color (white), consumers can preserve complex geometries and intricate details before making alterations. It's like making copies of a virtual model before applying the textures.
“The ZPrinter 350 gives a lot more engineering departments access to advanced 3D printing technology at a value price,” said Z Corporation CEO John Kawola. “ZPrinting is going to improve the quality of their products, speed their development processes, and ultimately help the bottom line.”
The company said that the new 3D printer uses snap-in binder cartridges, and will recycle the unused, office-safe building materials. However don't expect the machine to magically create the copy in mere seconds: the 3D copier has a vertical build speed of .08-inches per hour.
$25,900 3D Copier Makes Real Objects
Z Corporation today revealed the first automated, monochrome 3D printer, costing consumers a whopping $29,500 USD. The monster of a machine takes normal copying to a different level by creating actual objects up to 8 x 10 x 8 inches in size. While the new ZPrinter 350 definitely isn't a Replicator capable or recreating a cup of tea or a Klingon's favorite dish, this new device is certainly a step in the right direction.
-
ubernoobie 17 October 2009 04:12omfg, you can make like, fake graphic cards now?Reply
-
dzeric 17 October 2009 04:13Now mod it with a way to destroy the original object and you have yourself a short range transporter!Reply
-
mlcloud 17 October 2009 04:25Haven't toy makers, 3d-model makers been using this sort of thing for a *long* time now?Reply
-
xaira 17 October 2009 04:31thats really kool, does it like skulpt the copy out of one solid block of materialReply
-
ssalim 17 October 2009 04:34No I dont think it makes a real working object, it's just a copy. Also the time it takes is not worth consumer items.Reply
-
Uncle Meat 17 October 2009 04:34http://reprap.org/Reply
-
cdillon 17 October 2009 04:36There's nothing really new or exciting about this even though they're claiming a "first". 3D printers have been around for at least 10 years now.Reply
-
mavroxur 17 October 2009 04:37I wanna sit my ass on that copier. Much more "funny" factor than black & white butt prints.Reply
-
hunter315 17 October 2009 04:42How is this different from a currently existing rapid prototyper? It will also have trouble scanning into recesses in an object so it probably comes out less useful than just using a rapid prototyper that they already have.Reply
-
1ce 17 October 2009 04:55Yeah, additive maching machines, rapid prototpying, 3D printing, whatever you want to call it, has been around for quite some time. All they've done here is add a 3D scanner.....and 3D scanners aren't new either. Like hunter315 said scanning into recesses or areas with shadows will be a limitation.Reply