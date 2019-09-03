Vivo Nex 3 Specs Leaked: This Could Be the Android Phone to Beat

I love the new Vivo Nex 3’s minimalism and perfect symmetry. It’s a powerful design, and even has a headphone jack. According to these allegedly leaked specs, the guts match the looks.

The specs — as reported by Chinese site IT Home — list a 6.89-inch OLED display with a 2,256 x 1,080-pixel resolution with a 99.6% screen-to-body ratio. The display will include an in-display fingerprint sensor, something that Vivo pioneered in the first Vivo Nex.

The Android Pie phone will be powered with the obligatory Snapdragon 855+ processor running at 2.96GHz in two different RAM variants: 8 and 12 gigabytes. For storage there are three flavors: 128, 256, and 512 gigabytes.

The back of the phone will hold three cameras. The main one will be use Samsung’s Isocell Bright GW1 sensor, which packs 64-megapixels in a much bigger area that its predecessor. In fact, it keeps the same pixel size as the camera used in the Galaxy S10, which means that images will not only big, but keep their sharpness and detail — at least in theory.

For night shots, the sensor will use tetracell technology, grouping four pixels in one to increase light sensitivity and allow the phone to see in the dark. The two other sensors — for wide and telephoto shots — are 13 megapixels each. On the front, the pop-up selfie camera has a 16-megapixel sensor.

(Image credit: Mrwhosetheboss)

The battery is a hefty 4,500mAh. The rumored 120W Super FlashCharge technology recently announced by Vivo will not be in the new phone, at least according to this leak. Instead, it will charge at 44W. Fast, but not that fast.

The Vivo Nex 3 and the Nex 3 5G variant will arrive in September but no final date or price points have been announced yet.