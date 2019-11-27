Up to $700 Walmart Gift Card with iPhone or Galaxy purchase

Want to save big on a new iPhone or Galaxy device for Black Friday? Walmart is offering up to $700 in gift cards with the purchase of select Apple and Samsung smartphones, so long as you're upgrading or opening a new line on Verizon or AT&T.

The deal covers a huge swath of smartphones, with $450 gift cards reserved for last year's range-topping iPhone XS, as well as Samsung's entire range of 2019 flagships, from the $749 Galaxy S10e to the $1,299 Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Customers who purchase newer iPhones, like the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, get $300 gift cards.

Even better, if you have an eligible phone to trade in, you'll get an addition Walmart gift card valued at up to $250. Combined, you could get up to $700 back in Walmart gift cards.

While some of these offers already appear to be live, the bulk of them begin running today at 4 p.m. ET to noon on Thanksgiving day, and then again between 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.

While some of these offers already appear to be live, the bulk of them begin running today at 4 p.m. ET to noon on Thanksgiving day, and then again between 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.

Among the most attractive deals is the ability to snag a 64GB iPhone XS for $949, with that $450 gift card. That reduces the overall cost of the phone to $499, which is a steal for last year's best Apple handset, and a far better device than you'd typically find for that low price. This particular deal is valid for both Verizon and AT&T subscribers, albeit only for those who already belong to one of those carriers and is upgrading.

On the Android side of things, you have a much greater selection. Small phone lovers would be wise to check out the ultra-compact yet still powerful 5.5-inch Galaxy S10e. There's also the standard 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and the top-line 6.3-inch Galaxy S10 Plus. And if you're hunting for something a little more versatile, there's the 6.3-inch Note 10 and 6.8-inch Note 10 Plus, which provide the added benefit of the S Pen stylus.

Samsung's handsets don't quite match Apple's in terms of photography, but have other perks, like headphone jacks and microSD storage expandability in all but the Note 10 series.

These are some of the most compelling Black Friday smartphone deals we've seen yet, though they're surely not the only ones. Be sure to follow Tom's Guide closely through the rest of the week into Cyber Monday for even more opportunities to save.