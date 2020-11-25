Top 3 Black Friday deals at Best Buy right now

Since Black Friday is taking place all month, every day brings more jaw-dropping discounts. It can be difficult to sift through all the Black Friday deals, so we're highlighting a few you won't want to miss.
Our top three Black Friday deals at Best Buy include one of the cheapest 75-inch TVs we've ever seen at Tom's Guide, our favorite Fitbit fitness tracker and a best-selling Roomba robot vacuum.
Top 3 Black Friday deals at Best Buy now
Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy
You can stream to your heart's content, with this gigantic and immersive 4K TV. Support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 video standards plus DTS Virtual: X mean your shows and movies will sound and look great.View Deal
Fitbit Charge 4: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy
Fitbit's best fitness tracker has built in GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, contactless payments, and is water resistant to 50 meters. In our Fitbit Charge 4 review, we gave it an Editor's Choice fitness tracker is now at its lowest price ever. View Deal
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $179 @ Best Buy
This best-selling robot vacuum is the perfect way to keep your home tidy with minimal effort. The three-stage cleaning system is more powerful than you might expect, and its wi-fi connectivity is a convenient bonus. View Deal
Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for all the best Cyber Monday deals as well, as some retailers are starting those sales earlier than ever as well.
