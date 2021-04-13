This massive NordVPN deal offering up to one year free ends April 15

NordVPN has been on a bit of a roll with its VPN deals recently – and for months now, it's been offering different iterations of its free gift deal. As one of the best VPN providers on the market, it's definitely worth trying to make your cash go further, so these deals are hugely tempting.

Until April 15, anyone signing up for a two-year NordVPN plan will receive a free gift of either one month or one year FREE. At worst, you're still saving a few bucks, and at best, you're getting an additional 50% of time added on to your plan – staying anonymous online has never been so easy or such good value.

As we mentioned above, though, there are mere days to claim this bargain of a deal – it ends April 15, to be exact. So, if you're looking for a new VPN plan and want an excellent freebie to go along with it, you better get your skates on.

NordVPN Spring Deal ends April 15: Get up to 1 year FREE

This deal from NordVPN offers better value than usual whatever you draw, and if you’re lucky you could be getting three years for the price of two. If so, that takes the monthly price below $3. You'll also get a 30-day money-back guarantee – but the deal's only running until April 15.View Deal

Why is this NordVPN deal so good?

NordVPN is one of the leading VPN services on the market and delivers a powerful, security-focused experience. While it’s not the cheapest provider, it’s not the most expensive either, and it outclasses some rivals that are more expensive.

However, while not guaranteed, this Spring Deal offers up to one year extra on your plan, which effectively increases value-for-money by 50%. Of course, you might only draw one free month, but even then, that works out better value than we’ve seen for a while.

If you’re looking for our top-rated VPN, we’d recommend ExpressVPN. In our testing, it outclassed NordVPN in most areas, but at $6.67 a month, it is a little more expensive. For ultimate value, we’d suggest Surfshark, which comes in at an unbelievable $2.49 a month.

So, if you want to see what lady luck is offering at the moment, we think that this NordVPN deal is excellent value. Plus, even if you don’t win big, the worst-case scenario stills offers an extra month free.