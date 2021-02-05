This IPVanish VPN deal is the best-value way to unblock Super Bowl LV outside the US

It's reaching fever pitch – the big game is nearly upon us! But if there's not a free broadcast of the game available in your country, you might find yourself paying over the odds just for a few hours of entertainment.

The answer to your woes lies in the best VPN, and we've found a cracking commitment-free option that's perfect for the job. IPVanish's one-month plan is just $4.99, and it'll allow you to change your location and appear to be in a country of your choice. That means you'll be able to watch a Super Bowl 2021 live stream from CBS whether you're in Germany or Gibraltar.

What makes this deal so appealing, though, is the fact that you're not tying yourself up in a lengthy contract. If you don't have any other need for a VPN, you're perfectly entitled to cancel after a month and leave it there.

However, if you do want to stay on, we'd recommend the one-year plan, which comes in at a bargain $3.33 a month for the first year.

THE BEST IPVANISH DEAL TODAY IPVanish Super Bowl deal – one month for just $4.99

If you want to change your location to watch the big game on CBS, IPVanish is the perfect solution. With good speeds, robust apps and, all-importantly, an excellent one-off price of $4.99, it's definitely worth the money.View Deal

It's worth mentioning that after your plan is over (be it one month or one year) the price will rise – up to $9.99 for the one-month plan, and $6.67 a month on the one-year plan. If that's too expensive for you, then you might just want to make the most of the introductory offer, but if you enjoy the service it's certainly not extortionate if you want to stay on.

What makes this IPVanish deal so good?

IPVanish is a regular in our best-of guides, thanks to its excellent streaming abilities and powerful apps on most devices. You’ll have access to over 1,600 servers in 75 countries worldwide, meaning wherever you are you’re bound to get a lightning-fast connection.

What's more, this new pricing change sees IPVanish challenge some of the top cheap VPN services, and it's the best monthly VPN on the market right now.

However, its one downfall is the fact that IPVanish is unable to unblock BBC iPlayer. For Brits abroad, this might be a bit of a drawback – especially due to the fact that the BBC is also broadcasting the Super Bowl – so if that's the case for you, we'd recommend ExpressVPN.

At $6.67 a month it looks comparatively expensive compared to IPVanish, but you really do get what you pay for. Our top pick for a bargain VPN is Surfshark, at just $2.49 a month on a two-year plan.

For flexibility, though, IPVanish simply can't be beat, and this deal is incredible value. VPN cover for less than $5 all-in? We can't say no to that.