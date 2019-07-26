This Avengers Endgame Deleted Scene Is Blowing Up the Internet

With Avengers: Endgame slated to hit digital video on July 30 and Blu-ray on August 13, we're starting to get our first teases of what kinds of extra content we'll get on the home release. The latest clip we've seen is totally heartbreaking -- but also reveals the much-debated fate of a popular character.

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow, obviously.

We have an EXCLUSIVE @Avengers deleted scene from #Endgame that gives fans a heroic must-see moment → https://t.co/Y0tiB90wX7 pic.twitter.com/QZDxovUCT2July 26, 2019

Revealed exclusively by USA Today, the scene shows the immediate fallout of Tony Stark's death, as fellow Avengers and allies such as Hawkeye, Captain America and Captain Marvel can all be seen taking a knee to honor their fallen friend. But once you wipe away your tears, you'll notice that Gamora (the 2014 version that traveled forward in time) is still alive and walking away, presumably because she doesn't know many of these folks yet.

Why was Gamora's fate up for debate? Well, the Gamora we see in Endgame (aka 2014 Gamora) is the same one we meet at the start of Guardians of the Galaxy, when she was technically a villain still aligned with her father Thanos. Many fans speculated that Tony's snap wiped away all bad guys on the scene, which could have included this younger Gamora.

But no, thanks to this new clip, she's clearly alive and kicking, and will likely return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which still has no release date and isn't part of Marvel's Phase 4 slate). Keep in mind that 2014 Gamora isn't the same as present day Gamora, who very definitively died in Avengers: Infinity War after Thanos sacrificed her to gain the Soul Stone.

Naturally, fans on Twitter have some feelings about this new clip.

I love this 3,000. They should’ve kept this in. pic.twitter.com/u6voUizwKHJuly 26, 2019

he needs a hug pic.twitter.com/pLcR6e4WFvJuly 26, 2019

you kept the dabbing hulk but deleted this?July 26, 2019

The Endgame home release will feature a variety of deleted scenes, as well as several behind-the-scenes featurettes and a tribute to the late Stan Lee. If you can hold out a few months, the film will also come to Disney+ on December 11.

If you're wondering when you'll get your next fix of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you'll have to wait for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow film, which will kick off Phase 4 on May 1, 2020. Other Phase 4 films include The Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.