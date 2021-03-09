This Amazon trick will help you snag a PS5 and Xbox Series X — we’ve tested it

PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks have been labeled a disaster for good reason, but thanks to this Amazon trick the next time the mega-retailer has stock you might find yourself among the lucky few managing to complete an order.

This trick is extremely simple to perform and involves the Amazon wish list functionality. All you need to do is add the PS5 or Xbox Series X to your wish list (you’re still able to do this even while it’s sold out) and then when Amazon restocks add the console to your cart directly from the wish list.

Don’t attempt to access the PS5 or Xbox Series X product listings, these pages are always slammed with traffic as desperate shoppers compete for the minimal stock. Just go straight to your wishlist and click ‘add to basket’ from there. If possible attempt it on multiple devices as well.

Amazon U.K. dropped Xbox Series X stock this morning (March 9) and by performing this trick we were able to get stock in our basket four times without issue. When we tried to add the console to our cart from the main product listing we weren’t able to get to checkout a single time as we kept getting a “this product is unavailable” error.

Don’t worry we didn’t complete the transactions and actually purchase four Xbox Series X consoles; we’re here to help fight the scalpers not join them. But having tested it ourselves we recommend this method.

While we have only directly tested this trick on Amazon U.K., we have seen multiple people confirm that the method will also work on Amazon U.S. on social media.

🚨 PS5 Disc available at Amazon🚨a bit late to this but people are still checking out, add to wish list then move to basket👉 https://t.co/6PiZgHBVfDMarch 3, 2021 See more

It is worth noting that this trick is by no means a guarantee that you’ll be able to score yourself one of these in-demand next-gen machines, but it’s a method of tipping the odds in your favor. You will obviously have to wait for Amazon to first restock — the trick can’t magic up non-existent stock after all.

If you want to know exactly when Amazon, or any other retailer, has restocked either console, make sure to bookmark our guide on where to buy a PS5 and our guide on where to buy an Xbox Series X.