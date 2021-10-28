Surfshark has the best Black Friday VPN deal so far at just $2.21/pm

If there's one corner of the VPN market that Surfshark has got locked down, it's the powerful-yet-cheap option. Despite offering rates lower than almost all the best VPN services, it still ranks highly in all our official testing – and this VPN Black Friday deal makes it even more tempting.

Right now, Surfshark is throwing in three months absolutely free with its two-year plan. That takes the equivalent monthly bill down to just $2.21 a month. All in, you'll be paying a measly $59.76 for 27 months of cover, which works out at a mega 83% off compared to paying monthly.

Below we've got more information, and while we don't have a set end date for this VPN deal, we can safely say that Surfshark won't be going any lower before Black Friday. So, if you're in need of a quality VPN, this is just about the best deal you're going to find.

Image Get three months free with the best cheap VPN available

Surfshark has well and truly staked its claim as the best-value VPN on the market, with simple, intuitive apps and everything you need from a VPN. This three-months-free deal is just the icing on the cake, and drops the effective monthly price to just $2.21 a month. View Deal

Why is this Surfshark deal so good?

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Surfshark is just a cheap VPN that can't keep pace with the big guns, but in truth, only ExpressVPN and NordVPN scored higher in our comprehensive VPN review process – and they're both significantly more expensive.

A real highlight of Surfshark is its app design, which translates well on just about any device you own. Whether you're mobile-first or live your life on your MacBook, Surfshark fits in seamlessly.

If you're after our #1-rated VPN, we would always recommend ExpressVPN. However, at $6.67 a month, it's certainly not the cheapest. NordVPN offers a happy medium, but at $3.29 a month it's still considerably more costly than Surfshark.

So, if you want the best-value VPN right now, this is a seriously tempting opportunity to save even more money while not compromising usability or privacy – and if you’re not satisfied, you’re covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out before committing.