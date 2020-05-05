Space Force on Netflix: Release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

It's an Office reunion ... sort of! Space Force on Netflix re-teams The Office star Steve Carell with creator Greg Daniels for a workplace comedy about the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force.

Space Force is a satire that basically puts Michael Scott in charge of a group of scientists and astronauts with the goal of space domination. Hilarious hijinks are sure to ensue, as are a lot of cringe-worthy blunders. Carell is joined by Space Force cast members John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers and Tawny Newsome.

While Space Force doesn't openly acknowledge the tie, it does bear the same name as the military branch that President Donald Trump called for in 2018 and created last year.

Here’s everything we know about Space Force on Netflix including its release date, trailer, cast, plot and more.

All 10 episodes of Space Force season 1 will be released on Friday, May 29 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix.

Space Force trailer

Netflix dropped the Space Force trailer on May 5, a day after Star Wars Day 2020. A coincidence? We think not.

The trailer is a showcase for Carell, whose General Mark R. Naird seems to be a more competent version of Michael Scott but with the same awkwardness and haplessness. He's also got a short fuse, which just gets shorter as he's stuck with the ridiculous project of "space domination." There's a hilarious bit when a frustrated Naird tries to calm himself down by singing the Beach Boys.

We get flashes of other characters, like Naird's daughter and wife and the eccentric scientist played by John Malkovich. Like The Office, Space Force looks to be an ensemble where funny supporting characters orbit the central star.

Space Force cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Space Force looks like a treat for comedy fans, since it brings together some of the funniest people in the biz. The Space Force cast is led by Steve Carell, who is not only starring in the series but is serving as a writer and executive producer. He plays four-star general Mark R. Naird.

Alongside Carell are four series regulars, including:

John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory, Space Force scientist and a parody of Dr. Strangelove

as Dr. Adrian Mallory, Space Force scientist and a parody of Dr. Strangelove Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci, Secretary of The Air Force

as F. Tony Scarapiducci, Secretary of The Air Force Diana Silvers as Erin Naird

as Erin Naird Tawny Newsome as Angela Ali

There are several recurring Space Force cast members, as well, who'll make appearances throughout the season:

Jimmy O. Yang as Dr. Chan Kaifang

as Dr. Chan Kaifang Alex Sparrow as Yuri "Bobby" Telatovich

as Yuri "Bobby" Telatovich Don Lake as Brad Gregory

as Brad Gregory Noah Emmerich as General Kick Grabaston, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

as General Kick Grabaston, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Fred Willard as Fred Naird, Secretary of Defense

as Fred Naird, Secretary of Defense Jessica St. Clair as Kelly King

as Kelly King Lisa Kudrow as Maggie Naird

Space Force plot

Space Force is very much a workplace comedy, similar to The Office and Parks and Recreation, but with an even more satirical tone. Space Force also seems like it's going to be topical, with references to the current political landscape. For instance, the trailer includes a stand-in for congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

According to Netflix's official synopsis, "A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and 'Spacemen' are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance."