Netflix just dropped a new trailer for its star-studded comedy show — and I can't wait to stream it
Tina Fey's Netflix comedy 'The Four Seasons' looks like a very fun watch
Netflix has shared a new trailer for "The Four Seasons" ahead of its release next month.
The streaming giant gave us our first look at "The Four Seasons" back in March, but this next look gives us an even clearer picture of the new comedy series. In short? Laughs, mishaps, and a midlife crisis. Check it out here:
Set to a classically orchestrated version of The Violent Femmes' "Blister in the Sun", this chaotic trailer promises there's "a lot to unpack" on the streaming service's forthcoming getaway.
The big reveal in this new footage? We've learned that Steve Carell's character has split from his wife (Kerri Kenney-Silver) and connected with his dental hygienist, Ginny (Erica Henningsen), apparently due to a humdrum lifestyle. Or, as he colorfully puts it, "we sit in the same room monitoring different screens. We're like co-workers at a nuclear facility!"
Elsewhere, there are friendly jabs, hints at drama, and fresh tests for these decades-long friendships. The cast exudes easy chemistry together even in these two minutes of footage, and I really can't wait to go along for the ride.
What else do we know about 'The Four Seasons' right now?
If you weren't aware, "The Four Seasons" is a series based on the 1981 Alan Alda movie of the same name (Alda's on board as a producer).
The series has been co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, and Netflix has now shared a full synopsis for the show.
It reads: "Six old friends head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news.
"Over the course of a year, we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface."
In addition to the stars you'll have seen in the trailers, the series also features Julia Lester, Ashlyn Maddox, Jacob Buckenmyer, Taylor Ortega, Simone Recasner, Toby Edward Huss, Tommy Do, Chloe Troast, Jack Gore, and Cole Tristan Murphy. (per THR).
If you like what you see, you can look forward to streaming "The Four Seasons" exclusively on Netflix from Thursday, May 1, 2025.
If you like what you see, you can look forward to streaming "The Four Seasons" exclusively on Netflix from Thursday, May 1, 2025.
