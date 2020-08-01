Best Purple Mattress deals and promo codes in August 2020

The average person spends a third of their life in bed. So it makes sense you'd only look at the best mattresses for your bedroom. That's where Purple Mattress deals come into the picture.

Purple Mattress provides across-the-board comfort no matter what type of sleeper you are. And with summer sales in full swing, finding a cheap mattress deal isn't as hard as you'd think.

Purple Mattress deal: up to $193 in free gifts

Generally speaking, the cheapest Purple Mattress deals can be found during major holidays like Black Friday and Labor Day. However, Purple Mattress deals can be found year-round. Below, we'll show you how to find them and help you choose the Purple Mattress that's best for your needs and budget.

Best Purple Mattress deals right now

Which Purple Mattress should you buy?

Purple offers three different mattress types: the Purple Mattress (from $599), the Purple Hybrid (from $1,149), and the Purple Hybrid Premier (from $1,699).

The Purple Mattress is their cheapest mattress yet it comes with Purple's patented Purple Grid mattress tech. The mattress' grid is designed to flex under pressure points and adapt to support your body where it needs it the most. This grid layer is comprised of more than 2,800 open-air channels, so body heat dissipates and you don't feel too hot or too cold while you sleep. Under this 2-inch grid are two layers of high-density comfort foam.

The Purple Hybrid contains the Purple Grid layer in addition to 7.5 inches of Responsive Coils to provide relief and additional support.

Finally, the Purple Hybrid Premier comes with either 3 or 4 inches of Purple Grid layer, Responsive Coils, and transition foam between the grid and coils. There's also transition foams between the coils and the base for more structure and support, which is offers the best overall sleep experience.

Purple Mattress deal: up to 20% off bedding/cushions

Purple Mattress is taking up to 20% off select bedding and cushions. Buy two items and get 10% off, buy three items and get 15% off, or buy four items to get 20% off. This Purple Mattress deal includes sheets, pillowcases, mattress protectors, and duvets. View Deal

1. Purple Mattress Purple Mattress' most affordable mattress Sizes: Twin to split king | Trial: 100-night guarantee | Warranty: 10-year limited warranty | Price: $649 to $1,598 No price information Check Amazon

The Purple Mattress uses the Purple Grid to eliminate pressure points and allow airflow so you can sleep cool and comfortable. The Purple Grid is engineered to flex directly under your pressure points while supporting the rest of your body. In other words, it'll cradle your shoulders and hips while fully supporting your back. This means your back will be naturally aligned while you sleep.

Beneath the 2-inch Purple Grid you'll find Purple's Dual Layered Comfort Foam. The bottom layer is firm and offers excellent support, whereas the upper layer is soft and responsive.

At the very top of the mattress is Purple's SoftFlex Cover. The breathable design promotes airflow so you can sleep cool and comfortable.

2. Purple Mattress Hybrid Enhanced comfort and durability Sizes: Twin XL to split king | Trial: 100-night guarantee | Warranty: 10-year limited warranty | Price: $1,399 to $2,798

The Purple Mattress Hybrid features the same 2-inch Purple Grid found in the company's cheapest Purple Mattress, but adds Responsive Support Coils and Transition Foam for added comfort and structure.

However, the main difference comes courtesy of the Responsive Support Coils. The 7.5-inch layer of Responsive Support Coils aid the Purple Grid in dynamic pressure relief and support for the best sleep possible. They help extend the durability of your bed.

The Purple Mattress Hybrid also add motion isolating technology, which is great if your partner is the type to roll around in bed overnight.

3. Purple Hybrid Premier The best sleep experience for couples Sizes: Twin XL to split king | Trial: 100-night guarantee | Warranty: 10-year limited warranty | Price: $1,999 to $3,998

The Purple Hybrid Premier mattress is the company's top-of-the line mattress. Unlike the Purple Mattress and the Purple Mattress Hybrid, the Purple Hybrid Premier offers 3 inches (instead of just 2 inches) of the Purple Grid. There's even an option to upgrade to a 4-inch Purple Grid.

The 3-inch Purple Grid provides weightless no pressure support, whereas the 4-inch Purple Grid offers "zero gravity" no pressure support. The latter is great for side sleepers, curvy sleepers, and anyone who likes sleeping on an extra cool mattress.

The Purple Hybrid Premier also features a layer of Transition Foam, a 7.5-inch layer of Responsive Support Coils, a Purple Grid, and a Premium StretchMax Cover.

The Purple Mattress face mask

Purple Mattress face mask 2-Pack: $20 @ Purple

The Purple Mattress face mask features moisture-wicking Breeze Mesh (made of nylon and spandex) that's also found in Purple's cool pillows. The mask also has a built-in cotton filter. It's available children and adult sizes. (The mask has been coming in and out of stock). View Deal

Face masks are a part of everyday life now. As a result, Purple Mattress has set out to make the most comfortable face mask possible. The Purple Mattress Face Mask 2-Pack sells for $20. The triple-layered mask is available in kids sizing, small/medium, or large/extra large.

The reusable mask features elastic ear bands that won't chafe your ears. According to Purple, they can stretch up to 400% from their resting size without losing their shape. What makes the mask unique is that it also features moisture-wicking Breeze Mesh (made of nylon and spandex) from Purple's cool pillows. There's also a built-in cotton filter as an added layer of protection.

Purple Mattress Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in 2020: what we expect to see

Black Friday is the best time of year to buy a new mattress. We expect to see the best Purple Mattress deals of the year during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

As for the type of Purple Mattress deals you'll find, we predict you'll see the standard freebies bundled with your mattress purchase in addition to dollar-off discounts on all three Purple Mattress models.

Last Black Friday, Purple Mattress offered free sheets and a premium sleep mask with the purchase of any mattress. They also offered these dollar-off discounts:

$200 off Purple Hybrid Premier

Purple Hybrid Premier $150 off Purple Hybrid

Purple Hybrid $100 off Purple Mattress

Purple Mattress $50 off Purple Twin and Twin XL

We also predict to see Purple Mattress deals on bedding, pillows, and cushions. To date, 20% off has been the best discount we've seen from Purple Mattress on major holidays. For Black Friday, we predict they company will offer 20% to 30% off sitewide.

That said, November is still a long way off. If you need a new mattress now, we recommend taking advantage of the current freebies you can get with your mattress purchase.