PureVPN still has the cheapest VPN deal at a staggering $1.19/pm with our exclusive code

The best VPN services can cost more than you expect, especially if you're the kind of person who wants the best of the best at any expense. However, for the rest of us who are perfectly happy to use a mid-range VPN that's far, far cheaper, this VPN deal from PureVPN will be incredibly tempting.

PureVPN is a good provider, but what really stands out with this deal is the price. Starting off at an already rock-bottom $1.32 a month, by using our exclusive TECH10 code you can knock that down even further to just $1.19 a month.

This is for a five-year plan, so if you don't mind signing up for that long it's the perfect way to get cheap VPN cover until December 2025 (scary, we know). Overall it's just $71 for the whole five years – with some other providers, that'll only get you a single year, or in some cases not even that. Plus, you'll have 31 days to claim your money back if it isn't for you.

If you want to bag the best deal around on a VPN, then we reckon this offer from PureVPN is the only way to go. Find out more below.

THE CHEAPEST VPN DEAL TODAY PureVPN | 5 years | $1.19/mo | Code: TECH10

If we're honest, this is all about the price. PureVPN is a good service that's perfectly usable, but $1.19 a month is ludicrous. For $71 all-in, you'll get five years of cover, so you won't have to worry about finding a better deal for quite some time. Code: TECH10View Deal

Why is this PureVPN deal so good?

Useful for streaming and with a good number of extra features including IPv6 leak protection and decent mobile apps, PureVPN is a good mid-range choice. However, what's going to be drawing you to this deal might not necessarily be PureVPN itself, but the ridiculously low price – apart from its five-year plan, PureVPN's not usually incredibly cheap, so this is a real turn-up.

However, we do understand that many people won't want to sign up for five years. If that's you, then the most recent IPVanish deal is currently offering a single month of cover for just $4.49, and a year for only $2.92 a month. If you want our #1-rated VPN, ExpressVPN is $6.67 a month, which is fairly expensive, but definitely worth it.

But, if you don't mind (or even prefer) committing to five years, this is a seriously good deal that works out cheaper overall than most plans that are far shorter. So, if it's for you, use the code TECH10 to save an extra 10% on this bargain five-year plan with PureVPN.