Providence vs Kansas live stream: How to watch March Madness 2022 online

The Providence vs Kansas live stream will show a Friar team looking to be led once more by their standout senior forward as the Jayhawks will need to get more out of their leader to get past this March Madness live stream.

Providence vs Kansas live stream schedule, channels Date: Providence vs Kansas is Friday, March 25th

Time: 7:29 p.m. ET / 4:29 p.m. PT / 12:29 a.m. GMT

Channel: TBS

• Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV and Paramount Plus

• Watch in the U.K. on BT Sport

• Watch in Australia on Kayo Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Providence (27-5) is riding a high after their dominant second-round win over Richmond. The Friars shot nearly 52% from the floor and 54.5% from three in their 79-51 victory. Senior forward Noah Horchler was 4-for-6 from deep as he chipped in a team-high 16 points. He also recorded 14 rebounds to give him the game’s only double-double.

The problem for the Friars is consistency. Of course, they hope to maintain their sharp-shooting ability against the Jayhawks, but they know that will be difficult. In their first-round matchup against South Dakota State, Providence only shot 8-for-22 from beyond the arch for 36.4%, a near 20-point difference for the Midwest Region’s four-seed.

Kansas (30-6) are the region’s top-seed and looking to make an even deeper push into March. Last week against nine-seed Creighton, the Jayhawks overcame some first half struggles to clinch their Sweet 16 birth with a 79-72 win. Kansas guard Remy Martin came off the bench to drop a team team-high 20 points.

Martin has been an unlikely hero for the Jayhawks in the tournament. While most have been focused on NBA lottery prospect and regular season leading scorer Ochai Agbaji, Martin has averaged 17.5 points-per-game through the first two rounds. That’s more than doubling his season average of 8 ppg.

Kansas is a 7.5-point favorite against Providence. The over/under is 141.5. The game is being played at Chicago, Illinois’ United Center.

How to watch Providence vs Kansas live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get truTV where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch Providence vs Kansas, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.



How to watch Providence vs Kansas live streams in the US

In the U.S., March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Providence vs Kansas is on TBS — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS. You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month) you get CBS there. It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

Sling TV nets you three of the four March Madness channels in the $35 per month Sling Blue package. Sling is the live TV service that two of Tom's Guide's streaming coverage staffers used to cut the cord.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Providence vs Kansas in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature the games.

Providence vs Kansas has a late tip-off of 12:29 a.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Providence vs Kansas live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN or TSN2 but they will have some NCAA games.

Providence vs Kansas live stream will NOT be carried by TSN.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.

How to watch Providence vs Kansas live streams in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. But it's not clear if Providence vs Kansas will be on Kayo.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If Kayo doesn't have this game, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN.