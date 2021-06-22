Prime Day smartwatch deals: Big savings on Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and more

You can save up to 50% with these Prime Day smartwatch deals. Our top picks include smartwatch savings from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin, and more top brands. If you're looking for a smartwatch that offers contactless payment, sleep monitoring, and even stress management tools, these Prime Day smartwatch deals are the perfect opportunity to invest.
This year's Prime Day deals include top savings on brand new smartwatches such as the Fitbit Sense and the Apple Watch Series 6. The best smartwatches come from a variety of top brands, so keep reading to find our top picks across the board. Alternatively, you can check out our guides to Apple Watch Prime Day deals and Prime Day Fitbit deals.
Prime Day smartwatch deals: Top deals right now
Prime Day smartwatch deals: Apple
Apple Watch 6 (40mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. It's the best Apple Watch you can get and it's currently $70 off.
Apple Watch 3 (38mm/GPS): was $199 now $169 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $30 under the Apple Store's price and the second-best Apple Watch deal we've seen this year.
Prime Day smartwatch deals: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: was $429 now $279 @ Best Buy
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale thanks to a rare deal during Black Friday. You can get the 45mm, Bluetooth-only version of the smartwatch in silver for $150 off right now. The smaller 41mm model is also on sale for $249.
Galaxy Watch Active 2: was $269 now $166 @ Amazon
As Samsung's most recent fitness-first smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is excellent for Android phone owners who enjoy a wide range of activities. It's slim and sleek-looking, making it an awesome fashion statement, too.
Prime Day smartwatch deals: Fitbit
Fitbit Sense: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
The Fitbit Sense is the best smartwatch from Fitbit yet. It offers a holistic understanding of your health and wellness, packing unique features like a skin temperature reader and stress management tools.
Fitbit Versa 3: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon
This mid-range Fitbit smartwatch is sleek, long-lasting and an excellent fitness accessory. The built-in GPS, push for Active Zone Minutes and unique music experiences are designed to make the Fitbit Versa 3 a great choice for most people.
Prime Day smartwatch deals: Garmin
Gamin fenix 6 Pro Solar: was $799, now $699 @ Amazon
The Garmin fenix deals aren't as lucrative as they were earlier in Prime Day, but you can still get $100 off Garmin's top-end GPS watch, which can last literally days while keeping track of your position.
Garmin Venu: was $349 now $219 @ Amazon
The Garmin Venu has GPS, cool health features and an awesome display, making it a good fitness-focused smartwatch for most people. Right now it's more than $100 off for Prime Day.
Garmin Forerunner 245: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
The Garmin Forerunner 245 comes with GPS built-in, along with other fitness-orientated features, such as the ability to keep track of your VO2 max, as well as offer analysis on your running form. There are also safety features allowing you to share your location with trusted contacts.
Garmin Instinct: was $299 now $169 @ Amazon
If you're looking for a basic sports watch that can last a long time on a charge and track you on all your outdoor adventures, this Garmin Instinct deal is one to check out. It has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode.
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
Who doesn't like listening to tunes when they work out? The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music lets you store your songs on the watch itself, so you can leave your phone at home. Plus, this smartwatch has NFC for mobile payments, a bright and colorful screen, and up to five hours of battery life when using GPS. The watch is available in a variety of colors, too.
More Prime Day smartwatch deals
Fossil Women's Gen 5E smartwatch: was $249, now $127 @ Amazon
Fossil is one of the leading WearOS brands, and the Gen 5E is its latest. This female-centric model has a 42mm case, rose gold finish and band, and packed inside is GPS, a heart rate monitor, and NFC for contactless payments.
Amazfit T-Rex: was $139 now $97 @ Amazon
The Amazfit T-Rex is an awesome Garmin Instinct alternative. It's an ultra-rugged sports watch that could survive Jurassic Park with its tough design, built-in GPS and 20-day battery life. And it's less than $100.
TicWatch Pro 3: was $299, now $197 @ Amazon
This budget WearOS smartwatch is one of the few — and the first — that run Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 4100 chips. It has a built-in heart monitor, GPS, NFC, and can last up to 3 days in Smart Mode.
