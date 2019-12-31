Pixel 4a renders make $1,000 flagships look even more pointless

Google's $399 Pixel 3a and $479 Pixel 3a XL proved that you didn't need to spend a fortune to get one of the best phones, especially if you prioritize having a great camera. But these handsets also looked the part of cheap phones.

Both the 5.6-inch Pixel 3a and 6-inch Pixel 3a XL had fairly large bezels with especially pronounced foreheads and chins. But new Pixel 4a renders that have emerged from 91Mobiles and @OnLeaks paint a decidedly prettier picture.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/OnLeaks)

The renders show that the Pixel 4a will feature a punch-hole display, similar to the Galaxy S10, with the cutout appearing in the upper left corner. This is definitely a better aesthetic than the chunky forehead on the Pixel 3a. It's not clear whether the Pixel 4a will get the same radar motion sensors as the regular Pixel 4, but we didn't find them to be that compelling.

Other highlights of the Pixel 4a renders include a single camera on the rear, complete with a square look that's similar to the Pixel 4. And you get a 3.5mm headphone jack. 91Mobiles says that the screen will measure 5.7 or 5.8 inches, which would be a slight increase over the Pixel 3a.

The back of the Pixel 4a will allegedly house a physical fingerprint sensor in addition to the 'G' logo, while the right side will feature an orange-colored Power button and volume rocker. The headphone jack is up top while the USB-C port is on the bottom.

91Mobiles didn't have much to share about the Pixel 4a XL, but we would expect it to echo the design of the regular Pixel 4a. As for when these phones will launch, you can expect a debut at Google I/O 2020 this Spring.

Not much is known about the specs of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL, but we would expect mid-range specs to go along with a high-quality camera on both models. 5G connectivity could be left on the cutting room floor in order to reach a lower price, but it's possible that Google could squeeze it in to make the handsets more future-proof.

Stay tuned for more Pixel 4a rumors as we get closer to launch.