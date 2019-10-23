New Nintendo Switch Is Black Friday Cheap at $262

The Nintendo Switch is the console of choice for gamers who want to take their gameplay on the road. This deal we found takes dollars of the new Switch model and Switch Lite bundle.

Currently, Rakuten has the new Nintendo Switch (August 2019) with the extended battery life for $262 via coupon code "SNG47". Normally $299, that's $37 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this console.

It's one of the best Nintendo Switch deals you can get ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

New Nintendo Switch: for $262 @ Rakuten

The New Switch delivers up to 9 hours of battery life. Currently, you can score one from Rakuten via coupon code, "SNG47". This deal ends Oct. 23 at midnight. View Deal

The New Nintendo Switch has the same look and feel of the original Nintendo Switch that launched in 2017. Just about the only difference about it is that it offers better battery life.

We held an endless, eight-player Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch gaming battle in our lab to put the New Nintendo Switch's extended battery life to task. The new Switch lasted about 4 hours and 50 minutes before tapping out. That's nearly twice the runtime of the original 2017 Switch which endured 2:45 hours.

The new Nintendo Switch console's flexible design and sturdy construction allows stationary and mobile gaming. So if you want to be able to game just about anywhere or if you're just a fan of Nintendo games, the Nintendo Switch is the console to get.

Rakuten also offers the Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle for $191 via coupon code, "NWD33" ($34 off). This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch Lite console, hard shell carrying case, and screen protector.

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle: was $225 now $191

This bundle includes Switch Lite console, a hard shell carrying case, and a screen protector. Save $10 now via coupon, "NWD33" at Rakuten. This deal ends Oct. 23 at 11:59pm. View Deal

These Nintendo Switch coupon codes are valid until Oct. 23 at 11:59pm.

Nintendo Switch deals always go by fast, so we suggest you snag this Nintendo Switch Lite deal while you still can.