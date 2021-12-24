Nectar’s best-selling foam mattress is 45% off in the Boxing Day sales

Nectar has launched its Boxing Day mattress sale and it’s a return to the brand’s cheapest prices of the year, with 45% off foam and hybrid mattresses from today until Tuesday 4 January. The ever-popular Nectar Memory Foam is reduced to just £411.95 (was £749) for a double size, with a king size costing only £38 more at £450.45.

That’s a fantastic price for such a highly rated all-foam bed, and one of the best Nectar mattress sales we’ve seen since Black Friday. The offer runs until Tuesday 4 January, and there’s 45% off the Nectar Hybrid too, the brand’s foam and coil offering. A double now costs £466.95 (was £849).

Nectar sits at the top of our best mattress guide because it is unbeatable value for money. It’s slightly cooler than standard all-foam mattresses, and we found it comfortable for back, stomach and side sleeping. The Nectar comes on a 365-night trial, and is covered with a Lifetime Warranty.

Nectar Memory Foam: from Nectar Memory Foam: from £569 £312.95 at Nectar

Save up to £418.05 – Nectar’s medium-firm all-foam mattress delivers that body cradling cosiness memory foam beds are famous for. It’s a great choice for relieving pressure on your hips, back and neck, and delivers continuous support to keep your spine aligned. These are the best prices since Black Friday, and just £411.95 for a double size top-rated mattress is unbeatable.

Nectar Hybrid: from Nectar Hybrid: from £659 £362.45 at Nectar

Save up to £472.05 – Nectar’s five-layer hybrid packs in 1,600 micro-springs to draw heat away from your body and to boost breathability. It also uses pressure relieving memory foam to ensure you’re comfy at all times, plus a sturdy base offering seven different zones of support.

The original Nectar sits at the top of our best memory foam mattress guide too, and as we explain in our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review, this 25cm deep all-foam bed offers medium firmness for all sleeping positions. There are three different layers on offer here, each of which brings something unique – pressure relief, support and breathability – to ensure you sleep well.

If you’re after a touch more bounce, then check out the Nectar Hybrid mattress in a box, now priced from £362.45 (was £659). The micro springs give the mattress an airy feel – ideal if you sleep hot – while minimising motion transfer between sleep partners. There’s also a cooling cover designed to draw heat away, keeping you comfortable during the night.

Both mattresses come with a Forever Warranty, as well as 365-night risk-free trial, free delivery and returns. All Nectars are made with toxin-free materials during a carbon-neutral manufacturing process. Considering the low prices and the generous trial period and warranty, both of these are fantastic value for money.

