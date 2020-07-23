How to watch The Kissing Booth 2 on: Netflix sequel release date, cast and more

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix) release date, cast Release date: Friday, July 24

Cast: Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Molly Ringwald

Director: Vince Marcello

Run-time: 2h 11min

Age rating: TV-14

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Pucker up and watch The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix starting tomorrow! The sequel to the 2018 teen romantic comedy is finally here to continue the love stories of Elle Evans (Joey King), Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney) and Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi).

The Kissing Booth was a breakout hit two summers ago, and along with Set It Up, it cemented Netflix as the author of a rom-com revival. The Kissing Booth 2 follows up on the events of the first movie, with Elle and Lee now seniors in high school and Noah away at Harvard University.

The first Kissing Booth movie centered on Elle, a bit of a misfit who hangs with best friend Lee but has a longtime crush on his brother Noah. When she and former bad boy Noah end up smooching at a school fundraiser's kissing booth, they start a relationship but keep it secret from Lee.

When he eventually finds, a big blowout takes place among all three. But of course, Elle gets her happy ending when Lee finally gives his blessing to his brother and BFF. The only cloud in the sky is that Noah graduates and is heading for Harvard in the fall.

In The Kissing Booth 2, Elle has just had the romantic summer of her life. But now, Noah is in Boston and Elle must finish her senior year of high school. Now, she's juggling a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college along with Lee and the complications brought on by a friendship with handsome new classmate Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

When Noah grows close to fellow Harvard student Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Kissing Booth 2 online.

How to watch The Kissing Booth 2 with a VPN

If you're away from home, in a country with geo-restrictions that won't let you watch The Kissing Booth 2, you don't need to miss out. It's pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network) to stream the movie from wherever you go.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch The Kissing Booth 2 movie in the US, UK and Canada

Put on plenty of lip balm because The Kissing Booth 2 will be released at 3:01 a.m. ET on Friday, July 24 on Netflix in the U.S., UK, Canada and other international regions.

The Kissing Booth 2 is just one of many original movies and TV shows offered on Netflix. The streaming service has a huge library of licensed content, but it's really earned its spot as the best streaming service with all of their buzzy, acclaimed originals like To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Love Is Blind, The Half of It, Always Be My Maybe and so many more.View Deal

The Kissing Booth 2 cast

The cast of The Kissing Booth 2 brings back all the main actors from the first film, led by Joey King as Shelly "Elle" Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn and Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn.

Other Kissing Booth 2 cast members include:

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe

Taylor Perez as Marco

Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn

Meganne Young as Rachel

Morné Visser as Mr. Flynn

Bianca Bosch as Olivia

Carson White as Brad Evans

Tyler Chaney as Stunts

The Kissing Booth 2 trailer

The Kissing Booth 2 trailer kicks off with Elle returning to school for her final year. The mean girls are at it again, needling her about Noah finding a Harvard hottie and dumping her. Then, Elle has a meet-awkward with Marco, the new kid at school who is extremely attractive. They strike up a friendship ... but could it turn into something more?