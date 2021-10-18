How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 online without cable

Here comes the rose parade! It's almost time to watch The Bachelorette 2021 online, even without cable. Michelle Young takes her turn as the lead of the ABC reality dating show. She's got a cast of 30 suitors who intend to impress her with their looks, charm and, in some cases, jump shots.

The Bachelorette 2021 start time, channel The Bachelorette 2021 premieres Tuesday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Michelle is the second Bachelorette this year, following Katie Thurston. Both were contestants on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. At the end of her season, Katie got engaged to Blake Moynes. Now, it's Michelle's chance to find love. And according to Bachelorette spoilers guru, Reality Steve, she succeeded!

The Bachelorette 2021 is hosted once again by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, both former Bachelorette leads. And unlike Matt and Katie's installments, this one wasn't filmed in a bubble. Bachelor Nation fans will see Michelle and her men traveling to her hometown of Minnesota.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Bachelorette 2021 online right now. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Bachelorette 2021 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, with access to more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 in the US

American viewers can tune into the The Bachelorette 2021 premiere on Tuesday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Starter Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

Fubo.TV offers a 7-day free trial. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

After airing live on ABC, The Bachelorette 2021 episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into The Bachelorette 2021 at the same time as Americans on Citytv, if they get the channel through their cable package.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 in the UK

British Bachelor Nation members should be able to watch The Bachelorette 2021 on the streaming service Hayu. The streamer previously ran Katie and Clare/Tayshia's seasons. Episodes will likely drop on Wednesdays, the day after the U.S. airing.

Anyone abroad who wants to watch The Bachelorette live with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN.