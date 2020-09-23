I Can See Your Voice start time, channel I Can See Your Voice premieres today (Wednesday, Sept. 23) at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, then airs weekly every Wednesday.

Masked Singer fans may want to stay tuned to watch I Can See Your Voice, the new Fox reality series that follows it. Much like Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice is a singing show crossed with a guessing game. And it also features Ken Jeong, now taking on host duties.

I Can See Your Voice is based on a popular South Korean game show, in which a contestant has to figure out if singers are good or bad — all without hearing them sing. They're given clues and other evidence, watch lip sync performances and get advice from a panel of celebrity experts. For a $100,000 prize, the contestant chooses one of the singers to perform a duet with a musical superstar, revealing if the chosen singer can hold a note.

"It definitely is a different format, but it's exactly the same tone as The Masked Singer in terms of blending the mystery with the music with the comedy," Jeong told Entertainment Weekly.

Jeong serves as host, alongside regular panelists actress Cheryl Hines and Masked finalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton (aka Flamingo). Other celebrity panelists will rotate in and out.

Here is everything to know about how to watch I Can See Your Voice online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch I Can See Your Voice from anywhere on Earth

Just because Fox isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss I Can See Your Voice if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch I Can See Your Voice in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch I Can See Your Voice premiere on Wednesday, September 23 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox — just after The Masked Singer season 4.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Right now, you can sign up for Sling TV and get $10 off your first month, for any of the packages, as well as a free month of the Premium Pass. Sling Blue includes more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch I Can See Your Voice in the UK

Brits will have to wait until 2021 for their own version of I Can See Your Voice. If Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for to watch the U.S. version of I Can See Your Voice, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch I Can See Your Voice in Canada

Oh, Canada ... we've got bad news! While The Masked Singer season 4 is airing on CTV, I Can See Your Voice doesn't have a channel yet. If you're interested in the new reality show, you'll want to look into ExpressVPN.

I Can See Your Voice celebrity cast

In addition to regular cast members Ken Jeong, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, I Can See Your Voice will feature a rotating panel of celebrities. Here is a guide to who else is appearing on each episode.

Episode 1 (Sept. 23)

Nick Lachey, Kelly Osbourne, Arsenio Hall

Episode 2 (Sept. 30)

Jordin Sparks, Niecy Nash, Jay Pharoah