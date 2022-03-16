Google I/O 2022 starts May 11 — Google Pixel 6a, Android 13 and what else to expect

The Google I/O 2022 dates are confirmed. The annual developer conference is set for May 11 and May 12, taking place mostly online for the second consecutive year, though there will be a limited live audience for the main event.

Google I/O is typically where we learn about the newest Android software version, which in this case will be Android 13. Though the first Android 13 developer preview is already out, the software will likely be on full display during I/O with an extensive preview of the new features.

We'll be back live from Shoreline Amphitheatre for this year's #GoogleIO! Join us online May 11-12 https://t.co/KgNKbaLeym pic.twitter.com/NUodJb7UCiMarch 16, 2022 See more

Whether the curtains come off the rumored Google Pixel 6a is to be seen. The company occasionally launches a low-cost complement to its flagships (in this case the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro) but the release date of this year's phone is uncertain. If last year's I/O is any indication, we won't see a new smartphone quite yet, though Google could be looking to move up the A Series launch earlier int he year.

We're also expecting some announcements around Wear OS, which last year promised a total revamp for the best smartwatches for Android. Though the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the only smartwatch out now with the latest Wear OS version, models from Fossil are due to upgrade. We could hear more about full availability during Google I/O 2022. Who knows? Maybe we'll get a Pixel Watch teaser.

Chrome OS will probably see some noteworthy updates too. New Chromebook software features could make some of the best laptops for students or simply using Google services even better. At the very least, there should be some additional functionality in Android 13 that benefits the Chrome OS experience. But we'll have to see.

Google I/O will be free for anyone to watch virtually. All you have to do is register here.