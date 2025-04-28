Google just announced The Android Show event for May 13 ahead of Google I/O

Google's I/O developer conference is less than a month away. Today, April 28, the company announced a separate Android-focused event that will take place a week prior.

On the official Android YouTube channel, a video was posted featuring Sameer Samat, Google's President of Android Ecosystem, announcing The Android Show: I/O Edition, which will start on May 13 at 10:00 AM Pacific.

The video merely announced the date of the event, but didn't provide any specific details about what we might expect to see during the show.

Even the YouTube description of the video is vague, saying, "Be the first to learn about innovative new experiences."

So...

What do we expect to see?

The obvious one we expect to see is news about the next iteration of Google's mobile software, Android 16.

Coupled with that, there might be announcements about software that connects with Android 16, including Wear OS 6 and Google's suite of services like Google Maps, Circle to Search and Gemini.

The Android 16 beta is already available (for those with eligible Pixel devices), having arrived in January, with Google expected to push up the launch of the operating system this spring or early summer.

So far, we've seen adaptive apps that aren't restricted by screen size or orientation, as well as live updates and vertical text support, among others.

It's likely that with the expected earlier launch, this event will highlight everything coming to Android 16, its official launch date, and features that we haven't already seen in the beta.