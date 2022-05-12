Galaxy Z Flip 4 unofficial renders tease Samsung's next small foldable in detail

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks as stylish as ever in new renders

Another day, another set of Samsung foldable renders. Only these ones are for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the smaller of the two rumored new devices.

Yes, less than a day after publishing some detailed Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders, the leaker OnLeaks has teamed up with 91Mobiles to give us an idea of what the Z Flip 4 could look like. And much like the earlier set, they show a phone that's not substantially different from the previous year's model.

Based on the images here, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks to use the same design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, with an aluminum frame and glass front and back panels plus a power button-mounted fingerprint reader. It's hard to make out from these renders whether the Z Flip 4's outer display could be larger, as has been rumored, so if there is a size change here perhaps it's only a marginal one.

We can also see from these renders that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is wearing a stylish pale blue. This is one of four colors rumored for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the others supposedly being gold, gray and light violet.

The Z Flip 4's rumored 6.7-inch display size is identical to that of the Z Flip 3, but the exact measurements are expected to differ a little. This leak says the Z Flip 4 will measure 6.5 x 2.8 x 0.28 inches (165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2mm) when unfolded. If true, the Z Flip 4 will therefore be a little shorter, wider and thinner than its predecessor, which has dimensions of 6.5 x 2.8 x 0.27-inch (166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm).

As these renders only tease the exterior of the phone, they don't tell us anything either way about other rumors surround the Z Flip 4, such as those around it getting a larger battery and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. Same goes for the suggestion that the new phone could also be cheaper than the $999 Z Flip 3, which would be very welcome if true.

Based on previous launches, we'd expect Samsung to show off the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in August. In the meantime, though, our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hubs will keep you up to date on the latest leaks and rumors concerning both devices.

Richard Priday
