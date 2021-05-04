Fourth stimulus check amount: Here’s how much money you could get

A fourth stimulus check still isn't expected to pass, but if it does, it would bring additional economic relief to eligible Americans.

There's no legislation on the table supporting a fourth stimulus check, so there isn't a specific stimulus check amount proposed. The most notable financial proposal in government right now is President Biden's $2.25 trillion infrastructure investment plan, also known as the American Jobs Plan.

The American Jobs Plan doesn't include a fourth stimulus check. Instead, it's a long-term initiative to rescue, recover and rebuild the economy in the years after the pandemic.

Shortly after Biden unveiled his proposal, a petition calling for monthly $2,000 stimulus checks surpassed 2 million signatures. Although the petition started last year, it's still gaining support.

Fourth stimulus check amount

A group of lawmakers sent a letter urging the inclusion of stimulus checks in the next bout of relief legislation. The group has specifically called for recurring payments, meaning those who are eligible would get more than just a fourth stimulus check.

“We urge you to include recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions tied to economic conditions in your Build Back Better long-term economic plan,” wrote the group, which consists of Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders and others.

In the letter, the group did not clarify how much money recurring stimulus checks could be worth. For reference, the first stimulus check equalled $1,200, while the second stimulus check brought $600 to eligible Americans. The third stimulus check, which the IRS is still in the process of distributing, is worth up to $1,400 per person, although the eligibility requirements are narrower.

An earlier stimulus check proposal suggested $2,000 monthly payments until the pandemic is over. Representative Ilhan Omar tweeted that she wants to see $2,000 per month in late January.

If this amount sounds familiar, it's because now-Vice President Kamala Harris threw her support behind $2,000 recurring checks during second stimulus check negotiations last summer.

Recurring stimulus checks won't be easy to pass. The White House is already struggling to convince enough lawmakers of the $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.

The general sentiment is that a fourth stimulus check isn't likely. That said, it's not too late to see if you're owed money from previous stimulus checks. Use our stimulus check calculator guide to find out how much you might be eligible for, if you haven't already. It doesn't hurt to check your calculator amount against your actual payment amount to see whether you were sent the proper payment.