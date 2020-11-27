Flash Black Friday phone deal: Samsung Galaxy S20 just £610

Among this year's Black Friday deals and upcoming Cyber Monday deals there are some real gems to be found. This deal is open to U.K. residents in search of a new premium Android phone is the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for £610 at Very . That's a stunning £289 off of the list price.

The only caveat is you have to have it in either Cloud Pink or Cloud Blue. But if you buy it today, aka Black Friday, Very will throw in a 128GB memory card to double your maximum storage capacity. It's one of the best Black Friday phone deals we've seen, and something that U.K. readers shouldn't sleep on.

The smallest of the S20 line-up, the Galaxy S20 comes with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a QHD resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's glass body is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, so if the S20 takes an unplanned swim, you shouldn't have to worry about lasting damage.

You have an impressive camera array to put to use too. There are three cameras on the back - a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 64MP telephoto camera capable of 3x zoom. Meanwhile on the front you'll find a 10MP selfie camera, kept in an unobtrusive central punch-hole notch.

With its 12GB RAM and Exynos 990 chipset, you'll find the S20 will run even the most demanding apps without breaking a sweat. While we were underwhelmed by the S20's battery life in our review, its 4,000 mAh capacity is still respectable, and will fill up again quickly with Samsung's included 25W charger.

If this Galaxy S20 deal isn't cutting it, here are some of our other best Samsung phone deal finds for U.K. readers. If you're in the U.S., or want to see what deals there are for other kinds of phone, check our main Black Friday phone deals hub for even more offers.

