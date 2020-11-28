Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal: Get the elusive Animal Crossing Edition now

As Cyber Monday deals go, the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition is an odd one. You can currently buy the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition on Amazon for $300, saving you precisely $0 off of its usual price of, well, $300. However, the calculus changes a little when you remember that the Animal Crossing edition is one of the rarest Nintendo Switch variants, and it’s hardly ever available.

There’s one other caveat, too: If you buy the system now, it’s a pre-order that won’t ship until January 27, 2021. However, buying it now means you’re guaranteed a hard-to-find console with an even-harder-to-find variant. If you’re dying for the most stylish Switch on the market (and can wait a little while to receive it), pick this one up while you can — it probably won’t be in stock long.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition is exactly what it sounds like: a full-fledged Nintendo Switch with an extremely appealing Animal Crossing theme. This system comes with a custom dock and Joy-Cons with colorful Animal Crossing designs. Even the Switch itself has some game-themed patterns on the back. This variant is usually hard to find.View Deal

Before you buy the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition, you should know that it doesn’t actually come with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. At the time of writing, the game is sold out on Amazon, although you can get it at GameStop or Target. Naturally, you could also just download the game directly from the Nintendo eShop once you get the system.

The Animal Crossing Switch variant has had an interesting retail history. It launched alongside Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and was nearly impossible to find for months after the initial pre-orders sold out. Toward the end of 2020, however, retailers started getting periodic restocks, including Amazon back during Prime Day. The systems don’t sell out instantly, suggesting that Nintendo is cranking these out at a fairly reliable rate. But they don’t stay in stock forever, either, and it’s not clear how long Nintendo will continue manufacturing them.

The bottom line is that if you want an Animal Crossing edition of the Nintendo Switch, now is a good time to buy one, even if you’ll have to wait a while before you get your hands on it. If you need a Switch sooner, they’re in and out of stock at pretty much every major retailer this weekend, so check out our best Cyber Monday Switch deals for more information.

