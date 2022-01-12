19 biggest canceled TV shows or series ending in 2022

Every year, new TV series are born and old series die. And 2022 has already started off the inevitable march of canceled TV shows, starting with Amazon Prime Video axing I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Not only are shows getting canceled, some are ending due to natural causes — after a long life or by choice of the creators. Among this set are fan favorites like Ozark, Black-ish, Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead and Peaky Blinders.

It's not just primetime shows that are ending. Ellen DeGeneres is wrapping up her daytime talk show after the current 19th season.

Here are the biggest canceled TV shows and series that are ending in 2022.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Seasons: 1 | Ended: November 12, 2021

The series based on Lois Duncan's novel didn't captivate the zeitgeist the way its predecessor movie did in 1997. Like the film, the show followed a group of teens who are stalked by a killer one year after covering up a fatal car accident. The attempt to bring the story into the TikTok age received dismal reviews and, worse, never seemed to trend on social media. Compare that to another series featuring teens in dire circumstances (the critically beloved Yellowjackets) and it's easy to see why Amazon pulled the plug.

Search Party

Seasons: 5 | Ended: January 7, 2022

The wild ride that is Search Party had to come to an end at some point. And what an exhilarating five seasons it's been! The show started off with Dory (Alia Shawkat) and friends looking for a missing classmate; it concluded with Dory as a guru selling enlightenment to the world. Along the way, Search Party took astonishing twists and turns, while remaining completely hilarious.

The Expanse

Seasons: 6 | Ending: January 14, 2022

The Expanse already survived one cancellation (by Syfy after season 3), so it's not completely farfetched to think that the space drama might find a new docking station after its "final" season on Amazon. Writers Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck have said that they consider this a “pause point” for the story. What that actually means remains to be seen.

After Life

Seasons: 3 | Ending: January 14, 2022

Ricky Gervais doesn't like to outstay his welcome; none of his series have lasted more than a few seasons or a couple dozen episodes. So it goes with his dark comedy After Life, which wraps up its exploration of grief with an ash-disposing road trip. When you consider successes like The Office (UK) and Extras that left us wanting more, you have to admit it's a pretty good strategy.

Claws

Seasons: 4 | Ending: February 6, 2022

Not even a manicure by Desna Simms (Niecy Nash-Betts) and her Florida salon crew can last forever. The wickedly funny and very dark comedy has seen the manicurists clawing their way from painting nails to laundering money to controlling a criminal enterprise. TNT is moving away from scripted content, which may be why the show is closing shop. But the network's boss has promised it'll be "a little bit of crazy, a lot of fun and the exhilarating ending to a great series run."

A Discovery of Witches

Seasons: 3 | Ending: February 18, 2022

The fantasy drama is ending for a very simple reason: It's mirroring Deborah Harkness' novels. Season 3 takes on the last entry in her trilogy, The Book of Life, which sees witch Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) fighting for their lives as well as those of their unborn twin babies. They must take down the manipulative Congregation, stop the blood-raged vampire feasting on humans in London and find the missing pages to the magical tome.

Better Things

Seasons: 5 | Ending: April or May 2022

All good things must come to an end? Well, f---k that because we're extremely sad to see Pamela Adlon's acclaimed series conclude. The fifth and final season of the FX comedy will pave the way for Sam Fox and her three daughters to discover themselves in the next phase of their lives. There's a bit of hope that we may see them all again at some point down the road. Adlon herself said, "This is gonna be a wrap on Sam Fox (for now)." Hope to see you play it again, Sam.

Killing Eve

Seasons: 4 | Ending: April 11, 2022

The cat-and-mouse game between Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) should have a thrilling finish. For three seasons, the intelligence agent and the assassin have danced around each other. In the final act, they start off in very different places — with Eve seeking revenge and Villanelle living in a new community — but we have a feeling they'll find their way into each other's company once again.

Peaky Blinders

Seasons: 6 | Ending: Early 2022

While the sixth season may be the last of the Peaky Blinders series, it won't be the end of the story of crime boss Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his gang of misfits. Creator Steven Knight is planning on a follow-up movie, set to begin filming in 2023. Not only that, there may be additional shows set in the Peaky Blinders universe. As for the flagship's farewell, expect blood and mayhem as World War II approaches.

Black-ish (ABC)

Seasons: 8 | Ending: March or April 2022

Black-ish may be closing its doors after eight seasons, but several windows are opening. The ABC family comedy has already launched two spinoffs (Grown-ish and Mixed-ish) and is prepping another (Old-ish). But it's still bittersweet to await the final installment of the flagship, following the antics of Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as heads of the Johnson family.

This Is Us (NBC)

Seasons: 6 | Ending: Likely May 2022

Stock up on tissues, because the Pearsons are saying farewell soon — and you just know the tears will flow. The NBC drama is wrapping up in 2022 after six seasons, which was creator Dan Fogelman's plan all along. Heading into the final chapter, we expect high emotion from Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and the rest of the cast.

Better Call Saul

Seasons: 6 | Ending: TBA

We all knew AMC's Breaking Bad prequel eventually had to catch up to the events of the original series, but that doesn't make saying goodbye any easier. The story of Jimmy McGill's transformation into Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) has been enthralling. While it's been intriguing to learn more about familiar characters like Saul, Mike (Jonathan Banks) and Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), the best part has been getting to know Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Her fate is one that we've worried about since Better Call Saul premiered — and we have a very bad feeling about it ahead of the final season.

Grace and Frankie

Seasons: 7 | Ending: TBA

Nowadays, it's rare for a Netflix series to reach a fourth season, much less a seventh, which is a testament to the staying power of Grace and Frankie. The delightfully zany chemistry between stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin is a big part of that. The first four episodes of the final season dropped last year, with the other 12 due to be released sometime in 2022.

Derry Girls

Seasons: 3 | Ending: TBA

The Irish teen comedy is a goddamn delight, one we've been missing for what feels like eons (since April 2019). Creator Lisa McGee has said three seasons was always the plan — short but sweet. Well, it's more like bittersweet to bid farewell to Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), and James (Dylan Llewellyn). On the bright side, McGee has hinted that the characters could "return in some other guise someday."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (syndicated)

Seasons: 19 | Ending: TBA

The dancing queen of daytime is giving up her crown. Ellen DeGeneres is choosing to end her show after nearly two decades, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore." The talk show's end comes after it was dogged by accusations of a toxic workplace culture. The final season will kick off this fall.

Queen Sugar

Seasons: 7 | Ending: TBA

Ava DuVernay's drama about a Black family in Louisiana has been an unflinching, thoughtful exploration of racism, injustice, class and gender dynamics. The Bordelons have been through a lot in the previous six seasons, but they head into the final chapter on the upswing after welcoming a new baby, getting engaged and notching a victory over corrupt businessman Sam Landry.

Ozark (Netflix)

Seasons: 4 | Ending: TBA

The award-winning crime drama will conclude with a super-sized season, which “means super sized problems for the Byrdes,” according to star Jason Bateman. Ozark season 4 will have 14 episodes split into two halves. The first batch drops January 21, while the second installment could roll out in late 2022.

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Seasons: 11 | Ending: TBA

Who else thought that AMC’s drama, like the zombies that populate it, would never die? Until its middle years, The Walking Dead was a massive hit that went on to spawn two spinoffs and possible more. But more and more cast members have left (including star Andrew Lincoln) and ratings have fallen. For everything there is a final season and the time has come for this one-time behemoth, with The Walking Dead season 11 being its last run.

Dead to Me (Netflix)

