19 biggest renewed TV shows or series returning in 2022 and 2023

The list of renewed TV shows and series returning to the best streaming services and broadcast TV networks can get pretty long and complicated. This is why we are collecting and curating this list of the most anticipated shows renewed for this year (or, possibly coming back next year).

Many, if not most, of them don't have release dates. Some merely have seasons of the year attached. Fortunately, though — unlike some less fortunate shows — they're coming back. And speaking of those canceled shows, we're saving mention of series such as Ozark season 4 , Peaky Blinders season 6 and other programs returning for their final run for our canceled tv shows and series roundup.

So, we've got news on when you may expect them to return, which characters are coming back and notes about what to expect from the new season!

Biggest renewed TV shows or series returning in 2022

Emily In Paris (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

When is it coming back? As early as Dec. 2022

Netflix announced that Emily is staying in Paris. The streaming service bragged that Emily In Paris season 2 had debuted atop its global top 10 list in 94 countries, with 107.6 million hours viewed in the five-day span of Dec. 22 to 26. While season 2 ended with the cliffhanger of a decision of "will she stay or won't she?" — as Emily was about to tell Sylvie if she's going back to Chicago or not — it seems like the renewal guarantees the answer to that question.

Netflix's announcement revealed that Emily In Paris seasons 3 and 4 are confirmed. Yes, the streaming site is so happy about the show's performance that it's already committed to a fourth season, something of a hard get for the service. If you can't wait until next December, be sure to check out what's new on Netflix this month.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

(Image credit: ABC)

When is it coming back? Fall 2022, likely in September

Yes, Meredith Grey will continue to shatter records as ABC renewed Grey's Anatomy for a 19th season. The news arrived on Jan. 10, 2022, when Deadline reported that the network is bringing the medical drama and its star Ellen Pompeo back for another run, as the actress signed a new one-year extension to continue leading the series. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webbers (James Pickens Jr.) are also coming back to the series, which ended season 18 on a literal cliffhanger, with character Owen Hunt inside of a car that was falling down a hill.

There is no word about if this is the final season, but Pompeo has publicly been speaking about a post-Grey's career in TV. This seems like one of those situations such as Supernatural's run on The CW, where a network is really eager to continue making its big series keep going and going, while the stars aren't committed long term. The series typically premieres in September, though Covid-19 lockdown delays have pushed Grey's to later start dates in the past.

The Boys (Prime Video)

When is it coming back? June 3, 2022

We're not sure how the heck Homelander is smiling in front of cameras after the bloody grim season 2 finale, but we now know when The Boys will be back in town. Amazon revealed a June 3 release date for The Boys season 3 recently, and the return isn't just exciting to see how Homelander and Starlight are in the same room at the same time. The most anticipated casting addition in a while finds Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) joining the series as Soldier Boy. Oh, and early word has it that there will be at least one super-raunchy scene that sets the shock-value bar even higher: an all-supers orgy.

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple)

When is it coming back? Possibly late 2022, early 2023

Apple TV Plus' The Morning Show, one of its first series' has been confirmed for a third season, which may see a jump to the future. Season two ended with Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) testing positive for Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic, but don't expect season 3 (confirmed on Jan. 10) to be a "pandemic season." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , the show's then-showrunner Kerry Ehrin explained that she's not interested in that path, saying "I think it’s going to have been done, done, done. So, it wouldn’t be my instinct."

That said, this too could change. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have a new showrunner to work with, as Charlotte Stoudt (Fosse/Verdon, Homeland and House of Cards) is taking over for Ehrin. This marks the third new show-runner for The Morning Show, as Ehrin took over from Jay Carson when the first season changed drastically to focus on the #MeToo movement, its center storyline.

The Great (Hulu)

When is it coming back? As early as late 2022

On January 11, Hulu confirmed that its period piece series starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult would be back for season 3. Reportedly one of Hulu's most popular original comedies, The Great has been telling Catherine The Great's tale, with Fanning in the titular role. The second season saw Catherine take the Russian throne, and discover how much drama and conflict awaits anyone who takes the seat.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

When is it coming back? Expected late 2022 at the earliest

Announced back during the Dec. 7 Talking Dead episode, Fear the Walking Dead is coming back for an eighth run. In the new season, Kim Dickens will be back as Madison Clark, despite having been presumed dead by fans for three straight seasons. Season 8 isn't coming for a while, though, as season 7 part B is set for April 17, 2022.

The Wheel of Time (Prime Video)

(Image credit: Amazon)

When is it coming back? As early as mid-2022

Announced six months before The Wheel of Time season 1 even debuted, Amazon has been as ready for the second season as any fans of the show and books. The cast and crew adapting Robert Jordan's original book series have been hard at work on The Wheel of Time season 2, as filming has been going on since July 2021. That includes Rosamund Pike, who will be returning (with many of the cast) as Moiraine Damodred.

SPOILER ALERT:

Showrunner Rafe Judkins has confirmed that Loial (Hammed Animashaun) is not dead. What appeared to be a death was only meant to get fans ready for potential future kills.

Station 19 (ABC)

(Image credit: ABC)

When is it coming back? Fall 2022 with the new network TV season

Grey's Anatomy isn't the only show in its own orbit that's returning. Per The Hollywood Reporter, a sixth season of the first responder series Station 19 has been ordered. The question that season 5 ended on — will Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) get divorced or reconcile? — is likely going to get picked back up in the next batch of episodes (the papers are still in Andy's freezer).

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

(Image credit: HBO Max)

When is it coming back? 2022

The Mindy Kaling co-created HBO Max series focusing on college roommates Bela, Kimberly, Leighton and Whitney is confirmed to return, following an announcement last December. The series will bring back leads Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott to portray the leads who are attending Essex College in New England. The first season was filled with laughs and drama, and we liked it so much we named it one of the best movies and shows of 2021 .

Archer (FXX)

When is it coming back? 2022

Sterling Malory Archer will return to the airwaves for Archer season 13 some time in 2022, as Deadline reported. The series, now without the late Jessica Walter, ended its 12th season with a goodbye to the actress, who voiced Malory Archer, mother of Sterling (yes, she gave her son her own name as his middle name). In her last episode, Malory left a goodbye letter to her son, which ended by saying "I will be watching over you." Season 13 will see how Sterling handles change: he's not only without his mother, but the IIA (International Intelligence Agency) has acquired the spy agency he's been working for.

(Image credit: Hulu/FX)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

When is it coming back? Likely mid-2022

FX confirmed that its original comedy series Reservation Dogs was coming back for a second season back in September, so we think the odds point to a summer-ish 2022 return. Which means you have about half a year to catch up on one of the most critically acclaimed (but arguably under-appreciated) shows (it was on our list of best hidden gem shows of 2021 ) of the last year. Why should you watch? Well, for starters it's something completely new and different (something people say they want, and not equals and spinoffs), as four Indigenous teens try to leave an Oklahoma reservation to try and make a new life in California. All the while, they're coping with the passing of their best friend. If that doesn't sound like a comedy to you, realize Reservation Dogs was co-created by Taika Waititi, who is practically one of the funniest people alive.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

When is it coming back? Apple wants it back for summer 2022

The Lasso trilogy (more on that below) will complete (it seems) later this year. Ted Lasso season 3 , announced before season 2 ever hit Apple TV Plus, will see what happens when one of AFC Richmond's own (Nate) has joined the dark side (working with Rupert's new team). While season 2 ended with Roy Kent and Keeley Jones seemingly hitting a problem patch in their relationship, the new season's bigger story is likely going to revolve around the question of if Coach Lasso can lead the team to the Premier League championship that's evaded the squad — or at least avoid relegation again. Sam and Rebecca are still on a break, and some fans are hoping they'll get back together, or at least that Rebecca will just not end up dating Ted. We don't want that coupling either.

Oh, and why are we calling it a trilogy? Showrunner Bill Lawrence said "[W]hen we started, we plotted out everybody’s beginning, middle and end of a three-season arc. This story is going to be over next year, regardless, even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on." So, expect a possible goodbye (though we doubt Apple TV Plus wants to let its most talked about show go away).

Sex Education (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

When is it coming back? Fall 2022

Netflix confirmed Sex Education season 4 at its TUDUM event last year, making sure everyone knows that Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) will have a chance at making things work. Hopefully, Maeve doesn't spend all of the new season in the U.S., where she's supposed to spend a semester abroad. Who knows what she'll bring back with her to Sex Education's next season. Gillian Anderson is also coming back as Dr. Jean F. Milburn, who will have a big question on her own hands: who is the father of baby Jakob?

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

(Image credit: Hulu)

When is it coming back? Late 2022

Expect another star-studded set of comedic murder mystery in Only Murders in the Building season 2 . Already in production, and leaking details like a chatty podcast guest, OMitB2 will see Cara Delevinge, Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer guest on the show, which is bringing back stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. Nathan Lane is also coming back as Teddy Dimas. Since the series is already filming (and its return was announced in Sept. 2021), we think it should come back at some point this year. We're just not sure when.

Stranger Things (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix via YouTube)

When is it coming back? Summer 2022

We couldn't write a list of the biggest returning shows of 2022 without mentioning the most anticipated series on Netflix. Unfortunately, Netflix has been super-cagey about when exactly Stranger Things season 4 will be released, just that it's happening in Summer 2022. Big topics at hand include how the heck Jim Hopper is still alive, and what's going on with the Byers' (and Eleven) now that they moved to California. Oh, and there's a big spooky haunted house that seems to be the new set piece of the series.

Invincible (Prime Video)

(Image credit: Amazon via Twitter)

When is it coming back? Late 2022 at the earliest

Amazon announced Invincible season 2 as it also confirmed that season 3 was greenlit, and fans have been wondering "when?!?!" ever since. Robert Kirkman's adaptation of his own superhero graphic novel was beloved when it hit Amazon Prime Video in March of 2021, when a wider audience got to meet the powerful Omni-Man (voiced by JK Simmons) and his not-super powered son Mark (Steven Yeun), who exist in a time where heroes are much more … normal. Of course, familial drama occurs, and we won't spoil the bloody season 1 finale, but safe to say, fans are eager to see what happens next.

Biggest renewed TV shows or series returning in 2023

Arcane (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

When is it coming back? 2023 (we hope)

In November 2021, shortly after Netflix's animated League of Legends adaptation finished its first season, we learned that Netflix was going to give the series a second life. Voice actors returning for the second season include Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye, Dickinson) as Vi, Ella Purnell as Jinx (fka Powder) and Katie Leung as Caitlyn. The big question at hand is "who will lead Zaun now that Silco is dead?" Vi is a potential leader, as Jinx is a bit off the rails at the moment.

The second season is already in production, but Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent told us we shouldn't hold our breath, tweeting that "it's not coming in 2022."

The White Lotus (HBO)

(Image credit: HBO)

When is it coming back? 2023 sounds more likely

While life at The White Lotus hotel seemed like a very regal purgatory, we can't wait to check back in and watch The White Lotus season 2 . Showrunner Mike White found another winning formula with the HBO series that shows off how miserable rich people can be when they're living it up in lavish luxury. But season 1 was about telling a specific set of characters' stories, and most of the cast isn't returning, with the exception of Jennifer Coolidge. No word about if she'll be back as the over-sharing Tanya McQuoid, or a new character. Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza are both also going to be in the new season. With casting still being announced, we're not optimistic about a 2022 release.

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

When is it coming back? Early 2023 seems likely

At the moment, we have no idea how Yellowjackets season 1 is going to end, but we are so happy that Showtime renewed it for a second season. The series, which reads what happens if Lord of the Flies was about a high school girl's soccer team, has been riveting television since its first episode. Loved for its amazing cast, headlined by Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey (and complemented by a host of young stars-to-be), Yellowjackets is a show we can't wait to see more of.

The writers are set to get cracking on season 2 in January 2022, so a late 2022 release date seems too optimistic.