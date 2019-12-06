Best Cyber Week deals: Top deals you can get now

Cyber Week is officially here and retailers are offering some of the best Cyber Week deals ever.

Cyber Week is a relatively new event. It's essentially an extension of Cyber Monday, but with 2019's shorter-than-average holiday shopping season, more retailers than ever are offering Cyber Week deals.

Some of our favorite Cyber Week deals so far include up to 70% off Funko Pop toys at Walmart and an epic deal Dell's 2019 XPS 13, which is now at an all-time price low.

So before you put that credit card away, here are the best Cyber Week deals you can get right now.

Top 5 Cyber Week deals you can get now

Laptops and Tablets

Apple MacBook Air: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

The 2019 MacBook Air hit an all-time price low of $799 on Cyber Monday. Although this deal is $100 higher, it's still an amazing steal. The 256GB model is also on sale for $1,099 (which is an all-time price low and the model we'd recommend). View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (128GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. Best Buy is taking up to $250 off all 13-inch MacBook Pros select with prices starting at $1,199.



View Deal

MacBook Air 13 (2017): was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

This older MacBook Air is available with a whopping $300 discount. Armed with a Core i5 processor and a fast 128GB, this laptop is still a very capable system despite its age. It's great for students or cash-strapped Mac fans. This offer is for My Best Buy members only. (Membership is free; you must sign into your account to see the $699 price).View Deal

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro: was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro is a powerful tablet capable of smoking some of today's budget laptops. Best Buy has it on sale for $649.99, which is an all-time price low for Apple's epic tablet. View Deal

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 now $829 @ Amazon

Amazon has the new Surface Laptop 3 on sale from $829. That's $70 cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday. The base model packs a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $999

Get our favorite business laptop at its absolute lowest price ever. Lenovo has its ThinkPad X1 Carbon on sale for $999 via coupon "THINKBF1". It packs a 1.6GHz Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

Save big on the 128GB configuration of this detachable laptop. With its excellent 2736 x 1824 display, speedy Core i3 performance, and comfortable keyboard, you'll want to take it everywhere. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go: was $399 now $299 @ Microsoft

The Surface Go combines a small tablet and laptop together into one 2-in-1 device that you can carry around as a highly versatile convertible for work and play. This Cyber Week deal takes $100 off its regular retail price.View Deal

All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. It's one of the few Amazon tablets still on sale. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This deal takes $50 off its regular price. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case. View Deal

Kindle Unlimited: was $29 now $1 @ Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is a subscription service that lets you access millions of books, magazines, and audiobooks on a variety of devices, for one flat monthly fee. Currently, you can sign up for one month and pay nothing. Or do 3 months for $0.99 (which is the better deal). This Cyber Week deal is valid through December 31.View Deal

Apple

Apple Watch S4 (GPS/40mm): was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 4 is not only the Apple Watch we recommend buying, but also the Apple Watch we happen to own. It's waterproof, it features advanced health-tracking features, and Best Buy is taking up to $100 off various models. (The base GPS model is $50 off).View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $144 @ Best Buy

After last week's epic AirPods discounts, it's been hard finding Apple's buds in stock or on sale. Best Buy has the base models on sale for $144.99, which is only $15 off, but the best deal you'll find right now. View Deal

Apple iPhone 11: $300 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Apple's entire iPhone 11 family is on sale at Best Buy. Simply buy and activate your new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max via Best Buy and trade-in an eligible phone to receive up to $300 off. View Deal

Apple iPhone XS Max: $200 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

It may be a generation old, but the iPhone XS Max is still a powerful smartphone that can run circles around its competition. Buy and activate your iPhone via Best Buy to get up to $200 off. It's one of the best Apple sales around.View Deal

Apple HomePod: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

Alexa who? Apple's Siri-based smart speaker is still alive and well. Best Buy is taking $100 off and has it at an all-time price low of $199.99. View Deal

4K TVs

Sceptre 50" 4K LED TV: was $399 now $199 @ Walmart

One of the cheapest 4K TVs ever, the Sceptre 50-inch 4K LED TV (U515CV-U), delivers UHD resolution, 4 HDMI ports and a 60Hz refresh rate for just $199. It's not a smart TV, but at this price, who cares?View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 4K HDR TV: was $499 now $228 @ Walmart

The Samsung UN43NU6900 offers 43 inches of screen real estate at an affordable price. It features a full 4K HDR picture and lets you stream apps right from your TV. This Cyber Week deal is perfect for cash-strapped shoppers. View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $2,000 off @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and sky-high prices. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $2,000 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $497.99. It's one of the best Cyber Monday deals out there for fans of premium TVs. View Deal

Element 70" 4K Roku TV: was $798 now $549

The Element 70-inch 4K Roku TV is the biggest HDTV in Walmart's current Cyber Monday sale. It features Roku's easy-to-use platform.View Deal

TCL 65" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $928 was $599 @ Amazon

The TCL 65" 4K Roku Smart TV (65S525) puts thousands of streaming channels at your fingertips. With over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from, you'll always have something to watch. For a limited time, it's available at an incredible discount at Amazon.View Deal

Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Studio3 offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're now at their lowest price ever and $79 cheaper than Amazon's current price. One of the best Apple sales you'll find online. View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

With a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass, and sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 are great for everyday use, the gym, and running. They're just $20 shy of their all-time price low.

View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Act fast! Today is the last day you can get the excellent Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones on sale for $299. The Editor's Choice headphones are comfy to wear, provide excellent sound, and offer killer noise-cancelling technology. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal

Bose SoundLink II: was $279 now $179 @ Amazon

The SoundLink II Headphones offer deep, immersive sound without breaking your budget. The wireless headphones offer up to 15 hours of playtime and are now $179. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Momentum 2.0 wireless headphones are a solid choice when you want precision craftsmanship, great sound, and noise cancellation. You can get them now at Best Buy for $200 below retail. View Deal

Bose QC 25 Headphones: was $177 now $129 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice QC 25 provide excellent noise-cancellation along with rich audio in an attractive frame. Unlike the QC 35s, these headphones are wired. However, they're considerably cheaper and at an all-time price low. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

The Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds offer excellent audio in a sweat and weather resistant design (IPX4). These Editor's Choice wireless buds normally cost $199, however, they're now on sale for $169. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

Although we found them to be a bit bulky, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. They're currently at their all-time price low. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite: was $199 now $179 @ Woot

Here's the deal we were all waiting for on Black Friday. Woot has the Switch Lite on sale for $189.99. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you pay $179.99. It's $10 shy of the Lite's all-time price low (which was saw back in September). View Deal

New Nintendo Switch w/ Starlink: was $359 now $299 @ Best Buy

This killer Switch bundle gets you the latest model with better battery life alongside the Starlink: Battle for Atlas starter pack (added in checkout). It's one of the best Cyber Week deals for Nintendo Switch fans. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Mario Red w/ $20 credit + Case: was $349 now $299 @ Walmart

This Switch bundle includes Mario Red Joy-Cons, a $20 Nintendo eShop credit, and a Nintendo carrying case. For a limited time, you can get all three for the price of the console alone. View Deal

Alienware Aurora: was $1,399 now $899 @ Dell

This premium gaming desktop has never been this cheap before. It packs a Core i5-9400 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $899.99. View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Expand your wireless range and enjoy hours of comfortable gameplay with the Xbox One Wireless Controller. It works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10. For a limited time, you can snag one for just $39.View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller: was $59 now $45 @ Amazon

The Sony PS4 features a multitouch, clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and stereo headset jack for upgraded audio options.View Deal

Arcade 1Up Centipede: was $199 now $99 @ Walmart

The Centipede console packs four games in one. You get Centipede, Millipede, Missile Command, and Crystal Castles. Your job in the headlining game is to take out the fast-moving centipede before it reaches and destroys your ship. It's 50% off and $79 cheaper than it was on Black Friday. View Deal

Arcade 1Up Space Invaders: was $199 now $99 @ Walmart

The OG space game, Space Invaders will have you defending your home turf with a sole canon and hordes of aliens try to attack you. This console features the full color and black and white versions of the game. View Deal

Smart Home

Apple HomePod: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

Alexa who? Apple's Siri-based smart speaker is still alive and well. Best Buy is taking $100 off and has it at an all-time price low of $199.99. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Get the world’s most popular smart speaker and all the versatile Alexa functions that it includes, except now with a handy built-in clock as well as a better speaker. This is one of the best Cyber Week deals you'll see. View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock was $79.99 now $39.99

The best smart alarm clock with Google Assistant, the Lenovo smart clock is small and unobtrusive, but has a bright touchscreen and good speakers for you to play music, get traffic and weather, and control smart home devices. This deal also includes 90 days of Pandora Premium and 30 days of SiriusXM for free.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is here and it's already gotten a significant discount to $99. (It was $20 less on Cyber Monday, but this price is still a good buy). It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

This rugged, portable Bluetooth speaker is small enough to fit in your coat pocket, yet delivers impressively strong audio. It's an excellent stocking stuffer and now at its second-lowest price ever. View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose Home Speaker 500 boasts the widest sound of any smart speaker, a built-in color display, and eight noise cancelling mics to hear you from across the room. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: was $259 now $199 @ Amazon

If the Home Speaker 500 is still too rich for your blood, Amazon has the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for $199. The main difference is the 300 offers 360-degree sound and no LCD, whereas the 500 offers stereo sound and sports a built-in LCD.View Deal

Bose SoundTouch 20: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

The SoundTouch 20 is an Alexa-compatible wireless speaker that connects to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices to play music services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and more. It's now at its lowest price ever. (It's also on sale at Walmart).View Deal

Speakers

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker: was $350 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker is a high-end audio peripheral that can act as the centerpiece to an entertainment center. It looks absolutely gorgeous, but it also provides top-notch sound and connectivity. This speaker is worth its $350 asking price, which makes this Cyber Week deal more tempting. View Deal

Bose Wave SoundTouch IV: was $599 now $427 @ Amazon

The Wave SoundTouch Music System IV can stream music from Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and more. It also has a CD player and works with Alexa. The rarely discounted music system is now $71 off.View Deal

Bose Companion 2 Series III: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon

These rarely discounted PC speakers deliver excellent sound for your Windows or Mac desktop/laptop. They feature an auxiliary input, so you can connect them to another audio source such as your iPhone or iPad. View Deal

Toys

Funko Pop Toys: Up to 75% off @ Walmart

Walmart is having a massive sale on all things Funko POP. For a limited time, it's taking up to 75% off toys and collectibles with prices starting at just $3. You can get baby Yoda for $29.View Deal

Photo Books

Mixbook online prints: up to 50% off sitewide

From photo books to home decor festooned with your photos, Mixboox is taking up to 55% off sitewide via coupon code "MERRY19". The coupon is valid through December 9. It's one of the best Cyber Week deals we've seen for photobooks.View Deal

Shutterfly: 50% off nearly everything

This weekend, Shutterfly says it's taking 50% off everything through Sunday with no coupon code. (If you use coupon code "TENFREE," though you can enjoy 10 to 20 free cards on top of your 50% savings.) Discounts include 50% off photo books, with 40 to 50% discounts on additional pages.View Deal

Antivirus

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus: was $60 now just $24

There's no better choice for entry-level antivirus software, and right now it's steeply marked down at the Bitdefender website. The discount covers your first year of service for up to three Windows PCs.View Deal

Trend Micro Maximum Security: was $100 now $39

Trend Micro's premium suite has excellent protection and a ton of features for either five or 10 devices. For Cyber Week, it's marked down by up to 70%.View Deal

McAfee Total Protection: was $120 now just $29

One of the best deals in antivirus software is now even more of a steal. Pick up McAfee's full-featured Total Protection for 10 PCs, Macs, Android or iOS devices for just $29.99 for the first year.View Deal

Sophos Home Premium 1-year subscription: was $60 now $30

Sophos is well known in the enterprise security market, but its consumer antivirus products are fast, efficient and affordable. For Cyber Week, Sophos Home for up to 10 Macs or PCs, already a steal at $60 per year, is a further 50% off.View Deal

Norton 360 Deluxe: was $100 now $39

Norton's top antivirus-only product protects five devices and comes with parental controls, webcam protection, a password manager, backup software and 50GB of online storage. You'll also get Norton Secure VPN unlimited service for up to five devices.View Deal